Had a brain bubble today; went to local recycle station with our glass, and got over 20 PET bottles + caps (mostly coke).

Some of the coke bottles were 'Share a Coke' 2.25L ideal for taking to a party.

If you do this, I would recommend a good clean and sterilize of the freebies.

Gave the helpful lady who had one of those pickup extension sticks, a bottle of my draught brew for her husband; she was stoked.

