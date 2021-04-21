Hi I found that where it stays 10% (in beer solution) the brix is only 2.5 which seems wrong?
So the summary is with one of these triple scales, where I dont have an original SG, how do I approximate the ABV after the fact?
OK, I don't use or understand Brix (except maybe with lego) but I suspect you are outta luck with the 'after the fact' part. The process as I do it with sugar washes for distillation requires the original gravity and the final gravity. Then it's just final minus original times 131.