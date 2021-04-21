Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Triple Scale Hydrometer confusion
ageorge

#284431 21-Apr-2021 16:19
Hi I found that where it stays 10% (in beer solution) the brix is only 2.5 which seems wrong?

 

So the summary is with one of these triple scales, where I dont have an original SG, how do I approximate the ABV after the fact?

gbwelly
  #2696208 21-Apr-2021 17:40
OK, I don't use or understand Brix (except maybe with lego) but I suspect you are outta luck with the 'after the fact' part. The process as I do it with sugar washes for distillation requires the original gravity and the final gravity. Then it's just final minus original times 131.

 

 







JonnyCam
  #2697471 24-Apr-2021 09:09
Was this a sugar wash?

If so, you can get the ppg for sucrose (points per gallon per pound)
And work that out if you

If grain, approximate with maybe 60% efficiency
And calculate what the og should have been.

Can also approximate at 75-80% attenuation depeding on yeast strain.

