Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits)Unbelievable Original Gravity - your opinion?
ageorge

#284484 25-Apr-2021 14:54
Goodies: Lion Dark 1.7kg with .5kg glucose, and total volume 18L resulting OG 1032

 

Does this sound right?

 

Thanks, Al.

BlueOwl
  #2697834 25-Apr-2021 16:29
Sounds a bit low for a dark beer - I'd add maybe 0.5 kg of glucose and aim for 1042-1045.

 

 

ageorge

  #2697836 25-Apr-2021 16:35
BlueOwl:

 

Sounds a bit low for a dark beer - I'd add maybe 0.5 kg of glucose and aim for 1042-1045.

 

 

Yes, I thought that I would follow anothers advice, with total fermentables the original tin eg Lion Dark Ale of 1.7kg quote:

 

Try and keep the simple sugars (dextrose, white sugar, etc.) at or below 20% of the total fermentables.

 

It just seems weird that the original tin is for 20L without any additives, yet mine is only 18L with additional additives which should have brought the OG up enough to approach final AV of 7-9%

tukapa1
  #2697980 26-Apr-2021 06:54
ageorge:

 

Goodies: Lion Dark 1.7kg with .5kg glucose, and total volume 18L resulting OG 1032

 

Does this sound right?

 

Thanks, Al.

 

 

Its been a long time since I have done any extract brewing, but 1 tin of extract typically needs 1kg of dextrose to get to an ABV of around 4.5%.

 

Sometimes people like to use two tins of extract with less dextrose, or a different enhancer.

 

Unsure how you expect to get to an ABV of 7-9% with your recipe - that's probably going to end up about 3%.

 

In basic terms, to get high ABV you need to add more sugars but that leads to other issues you need to balance.

 

Here's a pretty basic article explaining.

 

Typically extract kits made into high ABV beer are crap becuase the balancing factors don't tend to be sorted out by extract brewers.  You may be an exception who knows about balancing the quantity and type of sugar, and the type of yeast (and yeast nutrients) with adjusting fermenting practices to make it work.

 

You would need an OG of about 1070 to end up ~8% (depending on where the gravity ends - that's working on around 1010).



ageorge

  #2697990 26-Apr-2021 07:54
//Its been a long time since I have done any extract brewing, but 1 tin of extract typically needs 1kg of dextrose to get to an ABV of around 4.5%.

 

Thanks, especially for the url.

 

What premise I was going on was the 18L, instead of on-the-can of Coopers 22L eg less water, higher OG. However, this is Lion and after (just) reading the can their target pitch is for 19.5L so my 18L and .5Kg additive is outside their recipe which calls for another 1kg additive.

 

Now I have a better handle on it, will increase the additives, and/or go for Toucan/ 2 can.

 

Regards, Al.

