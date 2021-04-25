ageorge: Goodies: Lion Dark 1.7kg with .5kg glucose, and total volume 18L resulting OG 1032 Does this sound right? Thanks, Al.

Its been a long time since I have done any extract brewing, but 1 tin of extract typically needs 1kg of dextrose to get to an ABV of around 4.5%.

Sometimes people like to use two tins of extract with less dextrose, or a different enhancer.

Unsure how you expect to get to an ABV of 7-9% with your recipe - that's probably going to end up about 3%.

In basic terms, to get high ABV you need to add more sugars but that leads to other issues you need to balance.

Here's a pretty basic article explaining.

Typically extract kits made into high ABV beer are crap becuase the balancing factors don't tend to be sorted out by extract brewers. You may be an exception who knows about balancing the quantity and type of sugar, and the type of yeast (and yeast nutrients) with adjusting fermenting practices to make it work.

You would need an OG of about 1070 to end up ~8% (depending on where the gravity ends - that's working on around 1010).