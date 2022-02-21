Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits)Ram raid on homebrew shop
jpoc

#293910 21-Feb-2022 21:11
Well it's a Bin Inn with a homebrew section so not a pure homebrew shop.

 

It also has a post office counter which may have been the real reason for the raid.

 

 

Linux
  #2872254 21-Feb-2022 21:18
Where abouts?

michaelmurfy
  #2872271 21-Feb-2022 22:25
Please post context... This thread means nothing currently.




insane
  #2872272 21-Feb-2022 22:34
I feel it might be a statement/confession :)

I can't find news of anything more recent than a few weeks.



jpoc

  #2872323 21-Feb-2022 22:45
Hamilton East, Saturday night.

 

On Sunday the place was shut and boarded up with a sign that read closed due to ram--raid.

 

Today they were open but much of the front of the store way missing.

 

 

