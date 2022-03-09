Hi All,
Can anyone recommend a CO2 cylinder at a reasonable price for a kegerator? - (3 x 19L kegs/taps)
Nick
Thanks mate
Unfortunately not available in Christchurch - Anyone else sourcing CO2 in CHCH, what options are there?
I would try BOC Gas & Welding Christchurch.
If they can't help you, they would likely know who can.
If you want to buy in and then swap Eziswap gas is what you are after. I guess you want to check they specifically stock the size and type (hospitality) of CO2 you are after. - Under pressure testing looks like the likely place in CCH
Boc do rental plans which are annual, or the third option is to own a bottle and just pay for refills. With that option it will need to be tested every 5 years I believe. You can work out your miliege and decide which way foward is best for you.
I bought a 5kg cylinder when I set up, but wish I'd gone with Eziswap now.
You've still got to buy the cylinder, but you own it and can sell it on if you don't need it any longer. The beauty is no waiting to fill with the swap, and most importantly no re certifying your cylinder.
Thanks All - 5kg? wow.. that should last a while right? :-)
