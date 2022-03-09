Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits) 2kg CO2 Gas Cylinder
NickMack

#295156 9-Mar-2022 11:59
Hi All,

 

 

 

Can anyone recommend a CO2 cylinder at a reasonable price for a kegerator? - (3 x 19L kegs/taps)

 

 

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz 

Ge0rge
  #2883707 9-Mar-2022 12:25
Bunnings have a cylinder swap system, similar to what you'd do for a BBQ cylinder. You pay a one-off price to buy a full cylinder, which you can then swap when empty for another full cylinder for just the gas price. There are no ongoing rental fees like other providers.

They have a wide range of gasses, including CO2. It's backed by Core Gas, you can get more details on their website.

While maybe not so applicable for your situation, you can swap your empty cylinder for any gas they have - doesn't have to be the same as your empty.

NickMack

  #2883772 9-Mar-2022 15:04
Thanks mate

 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz 

NickMack

  #2884342 10-Mar-2022 12:27
Unfortunately not available in Christchurch - Anyone else sourcing CO2 in CHCH, what options are there?




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz 



djtOtago
  #2884394 10-Mar-2022 13:54
I would try BOC Gas & Welding Christchurch.

 

If they can't help you, they would likely know who can.

itxtme
  #2884585 10-Mar-2022 22:19
If you want to buy in and then swap Eziswap gas is what you are after.  I guess you want to check they specifically stock the size and type (hospitality) of CO2 you are after. - Under pressure testing looks like the likely place in CCH

 

Boc do rental plans which are annual, or the third option is to own a bottle and just pay for refills.  With that option it will need to be tested every 5 years I believe.  You can work out your miliege and decide which way foward is best for you.

tukapa1
  #2885335 12-Mar-2022 13:39
I bought a 5kg cylinder when I set up, but wish I'd gone with Eziswap now.

 

You've still got to buy the cylinder, but you own it and can sell it on if you don't need it any longer.  The beauty is no waiting to fill with the swap, and most importantly no re certifying your cylinder.

NickMack

  #2885510 13-Mar-2022 09:30
tukapa1:

 

I bought a 5kg cylinder when I set up, but wish I'd gone with Eziswap now.

 

You've still got to buy the cylinder, but you own it and can sell it on if you don't need it any longer.  The beauty is no waiting to fill with the swap, and most importantly no re certifying your cylinder.

 

 

 

 

Thanks All - 5kg? wow.. that should last a while right? :-)




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz 



tukapa1
  #2885553 13-Mar-2022 13:12
NickMack: Thanks All - 5kg? wow.. that should last a while right? :-)



Yep (providing you don't get a leak!).

I use CO2 for all my cleaning as well so I'm not trying to make it last either.

Easily run six 19l kegs on that, maybe more, plus cleaning of lines etc.

I've never really measured the use I get out of one full cylinder.

