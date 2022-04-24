I have inherited my fathers TS500 and having a lot of success so far … until the other night when the outlet tap blew apart as the still was heating up. 😩 I am fortunate enough that it was not that hot and to have a 3.5l boiler base and on hand. I have processed it all in batches and the leftover liquid is still producing the odd bubble now it has fully cooled. I have searched everywhere and I can’t find what the SG reading should be after the distillation process to ensure all alcohol has been extracted. There was a certain amount of lovely warm mash that was sprayed around my kitchen and lounge when the tap blew and my first 8kg wash so not sure what my “normal is for that”
Does anyone know what the reading should be??