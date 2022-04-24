The gravity is unlikely to change as this is the measurement of sugar. Boiling below 100 degrees will have little effect. The taste test is 100% the fastest way to know. Alternatively use a parrort with an alcometer to give you real time readings of the spirit coming off the still. If whats coming off the still is lower than 20% I shut it down, some people go lower, but thats a lot of water coming through at that point, and IMO not worth my time.



In regards to how you split batches it depends with what you are making. I run a 60L still (self build). I do washes of 200L and the do stripping runs. I throw away foreshots from these, and run them as fast as my still will let me. Then with the stripped runs I then run again all together as Spirit run, and run this more slowly to get tighter cuts, with more defined flavours (or no flavours in the case of vodka).

What are you making? Have a basic recipe? Using reflux or just pot still?