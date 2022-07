Does anyone have experience with the WilliamsWarn brewkeg system? I would be interested to hear your feedback as I'm looking into purchasing one myself. I've found I just don't have time these days to go through the brew process and the brewkeg system speeds things up significantly. Looking into it the beer produced is, by all accounts, bloody good and there are heaps of recipes/resources online to create your own brews (obviously not as flexible as full grain). So yeah, any thoughts?