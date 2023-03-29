Hi all, bit late to the brew topic, looking at getting a 12 litre brew keg , the keg is 675 and with the extras pack it bumps the price up to 1300. I’m working out the costings , do I need to use a Williams specific regulator? Or could I use something like this

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/lifestyle/home-brewing/brewing-and-winemaking-equipment/listing/4059477894?bof=Xy9haId

i am working out if I should buy flip top beer bottles 750 in size or the 10 litre corny keg. The keg sounds good as it’s small enough to put in my garage fridge. I would like a kegerator but can’t justify the price yet. The recommended bottler is around 200 as well as the cozy keg blanket . I worked out it would be nearly 2k without a kegerator for all the kit I need it quickly adds up . Can you use an alternate bottler and cozy keg ? . What are your views on the Williams system worth the price tag? . They have some good resources makes the process look easier than having a seperate fermentation system cheers