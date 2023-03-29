Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home brewing (beer, wine, spirits)Williamswarn can you use other regulators and other questions
Stu1

1203 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#304023 29-Mar-2023 19:46
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, bit late to the brew topic, looking at getting a 12 litre brew keg , the keg is 675 and with the extras pack it bumps the price up to 1300. I’m working out the costings  , do I need to use a Williams specific regulator? Or could I use something like this 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/lifestyle/home-brewing/brewing-and-winemaking-equipment/listing/4059477894?bof=Xy9haId

 

i am working out if I should buy flip top beer bottles 750 in size or the 10 litre corny keg. The keg sounds good as it’s small enough to put in my garage fridge. I would like a kegerator but can’t justify the price yet. The recommended bottler is around 200 as well as the cozy keg blanket . I worked out it would be nearly 2k without a kegerator for all the kit I need it quickly adds up .  Can you use an alternate bottler and cozy keg ? . What are your views on the Williams system worth the price tag? . They have some good resources makes the process look easier than having a seperate fermentation system cheers 

panther2
282 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3056320 29-Mar-2023 20:08
Send private message quote this post

Kegs are so much better than bottling. Bit if your in south Auckland could off load some 750 swappa bottles

Stu1

1203 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3056321 29-Mar-2023 20:11
Send private message quote this post

panther2: Kegs are so much better than bottling. Bit if your in south Auckland could off load some 750 swappa bottles

 

I’m in wellington , the kegs do look like a good option the corny keg is cheaper than the bottling machine 

