Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicStatic IP on Quic
MattEast

212 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#306683 13-Aug-2023 15:21
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I recently signed up to Quic on a 2/2Gbps Hyper-fibre plan and paid the $50 for the static IP address. I know Quic is based in the South Island and it appears my static IP address has me located in Christchurch. I’m in Auckland and am wondering if that will get updated to my actual location at some point. Everything is working fine, but the speeds I’m getting are a bit erratic and I’m wondering if the location is the issue here (not really an issue, but neighbour who has the same setup just switched to Orcon 2/2 and is getting the full whack down in both directions). Reading through the other forum is seems PPPoE could also be a factor (have connected directly to the ONT with a 2.5Gbps Thunderbolt connector on an M1 Mac and the speeds are better than Ethernet via the router, but short of the hyper-fibre speeds) . Router is an Orbi RBK852 (with the one satellite). 




Matt East

 

 

Create new topic
ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
249 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3115290 13-Aug-2023 15:26
Send private message quote this post

PPPoE could be a limiting factor. What speedtest server were you using? Try the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland.

 

As for the IP I've found it will update after some time, but not sure.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
RunningMan
7663 posts

Uber Geek


  #3115291 13-Aug-2023 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Possibly similar issue to @SkylarPup. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=299332&page_no=35#3114917 

 

New subsets not geolocating to NZ

MattEast

212 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3115293 13-Aug-2023 15:36
Send private message quote this post

Cheers, yes, I’m guessing it will just update over time. I’ve tried all the Auckland based servers with 2Degrees/MyRepublic (guess they are the same now) giving the best consistent results. The Chorus labs also return pretty good results as well, in fact theirs was the best when connected directly to the ONT (1793/1699Mbps) which makes me thing it’s probably the PPPoE when running through the router. The inbuilt Orbi Speedtest seldom gets over 1Gbps down and 600Mbps up…not sure how reliable that test is…guessing it will be using the CHC servers based on location.




Matt East

 

 



michaelmurfy
cat
11925 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3115303 13-Aug-2023 16:33
Send private message quote this post

Wonder if the Orbi is just underpowered for anything over Gigabit on PPPoE? I’ve found historically Netgear have been pretty bad here.

As for the IP addressing there are new subnets that were introduced recently. IP Geolocation is not an exact science but I would expect your IP to get closer to your location eventually. Mine static on another provider moves between Nelson and Auckland depending on what geolocation service is used yet I’m based in Paraparaumu.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MattEast

212 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3115306 13-Aug-2023 16:40
Send private message quote this post

I suspect you might be right, Gigabit fibre via DHCP was flawless on it for 18 months. If nothing else, I learned something new (and when my cousins in Australia share their speed tests results, I can complain about what I’ve got here)




Matt East

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 