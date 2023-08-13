Hi all,

I recently signed up to Quic on a 2/2Gbps Hyper-fibre plan and paid the $50 for the static IP address. I know Quic is based in the South Island and it appears my static IP address has me located in Christchurch. I’m in Auckland and am wondering if that will get updated to my actual location at some point. Everything is working fine, but the speeds I’m getting are a bit erratic and I’m wondering if the location is the issue here (not really an issue, but neighbour who has the same setup just switched to Orcon 2/2 and is getting the full whack down in both directions). Reading through the other forum is seems PPPoE could also be a factor (have connected directly to the ONT with a 2.5Gbps Thunderbolt connector on an M1 Mac and the speeds are better than Ethernet via the router, but short of the hyper-fibre speeds) . Router is an Orbi RBK852 (with the one satellite).