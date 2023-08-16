Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicDoes Quic provide public IP subnets?
Obraik

1913 posts

Uber Geek


#306718 16-Aug-2023 10:32
Send private message quote this post

I've been with 2degrees Broadband since back when it was Snap. Back then I picked Snap because it appealed to the more technical users and as such, over the years with them I ended up getting static IPv4, IPv6 and they also offered me a /29 public IP subnet. As someone with a bit of a home lab, I happily took up that offer and it has been pretty handy for having a VPN on port 443 (for public networks that have strict port blocking) while also having some other services on 443. It is a bit overkill, but it has carried over with all the changes that have happened with the ISP since.

 

Quic looks tempting to switch to, but having a /29 would be kind of nice to keep, if they support it?




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
michaelmurfy
cat
11937 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3116626 16-Aug-2023 10:36
Send private message quote this post

I'm pretty sure it is something coming soon. They did speak of it in the past. They've also just purchased more IP space too :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
quic
128 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3116657 16-Aug-2023 11:16
Send private message quote this post

Hey @Obraik!

 

Not officially just yet, but once you have a connection with us, fire me a DM with the name on your account and connection address, and I can provision you a /29 subnet. :-)

 

As @michaelmurfy has eluded to, this is coming soon in an official sense (aka once it's automated from a provisioning perspective etc), but happy to provision bespoke/manually until then.




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

Obraik

1913 posts

Uber Geek


  #3116660 16-Aug-2023 11:18
Send private message quote this post

That's good news, I'll definitely look into that! 2gbps for the price I'm paying for 900mbps seems like a no brainer 😉




Looking to buy a Tesla? Use my referral link and we both get credits

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 