I've been with 2degrees Broadband since back when it was Snap. Back then I picked Snap because it appealed to the more technical users and as such, over the years with them I ended up getting static IPv4, IPv6 and they also offered me a /29 public IP subnet. As someone with a bit of a home lab, I happily took up that offer and it has been pretty handy for having a VPN on port 443 (for public networks that have strict port blocking) while also having some other services on 443. It is a bit overkill, but it has carried over with all the changes that have happened with the ISP since.

Quic looks tempting to switch to, but having a /29 would be kind of nice to keep, if they support it?