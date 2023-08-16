Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
@quic

Are you able to share any updates to when this is going live?

Sure thing! 😃

 

IPoE/DHCP authentication is being actively developed by our infrastructure team as I type.

 

Current expectation is for development to be completed this quarter (i.e. end of September), and good progress is being made each day to head towards this goal.

 

We want this live just as much as our customers to (especially those on Hyperfibre), so there is resource on our end dedicated to getting this up and running.

 

I'll update this thread once I have more details to share as we get closer to completion, including beta testing and anything required to transition from PPPoE -> IPoE/DHCP.

 

TL;DR: Watch this space! Coming soon and updates to come!




So excited, let me know - happy to beta test or even alpha test if needed 😁




Also keen to beta test when ready 😀




Following, and +1 for beta testing on Hyper-fibre.




Please let me know also for beta testing. Then I can switch into Quic and it can be a fresh connection

Appreciate it team! 🧡

 

100% will post here once ready for some beta testers (RIP my inbox once I do!)




