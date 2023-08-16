Sure thing! 😃

IPoE/DHCP authentication is being actively developed by our infrastructure team as I type.

Current expectation is for development to be completed this quarter (i.e. end of September), and good progress is being made each day to head towards this goal.

We want this live just as much as our customers to (especially those on Hyperfibre), so there is resource on our end dedicated to getting this up and running.

I'll update this thread once I have more details to share as we get closer to completion, including beta testing and anything required to transition from PPPoE -> IPoE/DHCP.

TL;DR: Watch this space! Coming soon and updates to come!