I get the no support thing, but there really needs to be a way to get in touch for new connections. Tried replying to the received emails (which I wasn't hopeful of a response as its noreply@quic.nz).

I know Geekzone is not meant as an official method of communication, but trying here, otherwise really don't know what I should do - maybe get the credit card payment cancelled to get some attention? If anyone from Quic does see this I'm sure you'll figure out my account based on username here and new connections from Thursday.

Queries below:

I setup a new connection on Thursday requesting connection on 11 September. On Friday got (2!) emails within 2 minutes "confirming" the new connection going live on 11 October. I get if that is just when the connection can be done, but if that's the case then just say "you requested X, but we can only do Y". It feels like maybe a typo by someone, but I have no way to check this either way?

Also, based on advice in here about ex-2degrees customers should request VLAN 10 tagging, (I did request this) but doesn't seem to have recognised anywhere?

Fingers crossed this works 🤞