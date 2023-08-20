Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
bigreddog

#306771 20-Aug-2023 16:21
I get the no support thing, but there really needs to be a way to get in touch for new connections. Tried replying to the received emails (which I wasn't hopeful of a response as its noreply@quic.nz). 

 

I know Geekzone is not meant as an official method of communication, but trying here, otherwise really don't know what I should do - maybe get the credit card payment cancelled to get some attention? If anyone from Quic does see this I'm sure you'll figure out my account based on username here and new connections from Thursday.

 

Queries below:
I setup a new connection on Thursday requesting connection on 11 September. On Friday got (2!) emails within 2 minutes "confirming" the new connection going live on 11 October. I get if that is just when the connection can be done, but if that's the case then just say "you requested X, but we can only do Y". It feels like maybe a typo by someone, but I have no way to check this either way?

 

Also, based on advice in here about ex-2degrees customers should request VLAN 10 tagging, (I did request this) but doesn't seem to have recognised anywhere? 

 

Fingers crossed this works 🤞

 

 

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
  #3118254 20-Aug-2023 16:22
Try messaging them on Facebook. Very responsive there.




bigreddog

  #3118256 20-Aug-2023 16:25
Got rid of Facebook 4 years ago - surely I'm not unique in Quic's target market in this regard?

RunningMan
  #3118257 20-Aug-2023 16:28
They did have chat on their website but can't see that any more.



bigreddog

  #3118258 20-Aug-2023 16:31
Yeah I saw someone said they had a chat, but tried different devices and browsers and couldn't find it

RunningMan
  #3118259 20-Aug-2023 16:33
Used to pop up from the bottom right corner of the page, but don't see it currently.

RunningMan
  #3118260 20-Aug-2023 16:34
Perhaps flick a PM to @quic

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
  #3118261 20-Aug-2023 16:35
My theory is the live chat icon might disappear when there is no one online to take the chat.




michaelmurfy
cat
  #3118298 20-Aug-2023 17:44
When you sign up the automated emails are just templates that are sent out. If you request VLAN tagging an email will come later once one of their provisioning people have had a chance to investigate. I had this with another connection and had the exact same question. It would be good if instead of filling in the comments box there was simply a tickbox to tag it on the sign-up form that changed the template that sends out to you automatically.

 

But otherwise, don't panic. If you listed VLAN 10 then you'll get tagged, things should move across, you'll be fine. Done this with about 5 connections without any issues now to know :)

 

I'm sure somebody will respond on here. There was a live chat on their website but it appears the code is removed right now so perhaps they were having people use it for technical support where it is basically a self-support product.




