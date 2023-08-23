I noticed some connectivity issues as I was starting work this morning, lots of things timing out and speedtest results were diabolically bad (e.g. 45Mbps down 0.25Mbps up on a gig plan)

Was nothing on the status website at the time and it quickly resolved itself.

Then this appeared

https://status.quic.nz/issues/64e539814a0ebd31813133da

Customers may have experienced increased latency and/or loss during this timeframe.

Investigations have confirmed that a routing process within a network element became unstable, causing routing instability, which was resolved automatically.

This issue was opened retrospectively.

Well done @quic for bothering to post a retrospective status so I know I wasn't going crazy. Love ya work.