I noticed some connectivity issues as I was starting work this morning, lots of things timing out and speedtest results were diabolically bad (e.g. 45Mbps down 0.25Mbps up on a gig plan)
Was nothing on the status website at the time and it quickly resolved itself.
Then this appeared
https://status.quic.nz/issues/64e539814a0ebd31813133da
Customers may have experienced increased latency and/or loss during this timeframe.
Investigations have confirmed that a routing process within a network element became unstable, causing routing instability, which was resolved automatically.
This issue was opened retrospectively.
Well done @quic for bothering to post a retrospective status so I know I wasn't going crazy. Love ya work.