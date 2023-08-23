Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicConnectivity Degradation - 23/08
Lias

5119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306811 23-Aug-2023 14:00
Send private message

I noticed some connectivity issues as I was starting work this morning, lots of things timing out and speedtest results were diabolically bad (e.g. 45Mbps down 0.25Mbps up on a gig plan)

 

Was nothing on the status website at the time and it quickly resolved itself. 

 

Then this appeared

 

https://status.quic.nz/issues/64e539814a0ebd31813133da

 

Customers may have experienced increased latency and/or loss during this timeframe.
Investigations have confirmed that a routing process within a network element became unstable, causing routing instability, which was resolved automatically.
This issue was opened retrospectively.

 

Well done @quic for bothering to post a retrospective status so I know I wasn't going crazy. Love ya work.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic
quic
131 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3119368 23-Aug-2023 14:19
Send private message quote this post

Thanks @Lias 🧡 The good news is this resolved automatically (as designed), but it's only right that we still give a heads up that something happened.

 

Good excuse for you to get some sleep at that time of the early early morning! 😉




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 