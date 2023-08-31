Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#306888 31-Aug-2023 14:45
I don't think I've seen speeds this quic.. no pun intended :P

 

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/63191c73-9673-4fb3-b610-332890d8dddc

  #3122250 31-Aug-2023 14:49
Thanks @3l3m3nt! 🧡

 

Just wait until we have DHCP/IPoE launched. 😉




  #3122253 31-Aug-2023 14:57
Happy to beta test that one! :)

  #3122254 31-Aug-2023 14:58
3l3m3nt:

 

Happy to beta test that one! :)

 

 

We'll certainly be putting out the call soon! I'll post a topic here and will also be on our "News" page. 😎




  #3122255 31-Aug-2023 14:58
Nice and fast hehe, to achieve the speed in my signature I had to disconnect everything except my PC. The VMs passively use up to 20Mb/s most of the time.




  #3122301 31-Aug-2023 15:06
Nice! Yeah I still had everything connected :)

 

Nice webcam network. I've been thinking of doing the same of Dunedin: This is the view from my house..

 

