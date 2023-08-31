I don't think I've seen speeds this quic.. no pun intended :P
https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/63191c73-9673-4fb3-b610-332890d8dddc
Nice and fast hehe, to achieve the speed in my signature I had to disconnect everything except my PC. The VMs passively use up to 20Mb/s most of the time.
Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ
Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink
Nice! Yeah I still had everything connected :)
Nice webcam network. I've been thinking of doing the same of Dunedin: This is the view from my house..