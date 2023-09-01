Hi,

I'm a recent QUIC Broadband customer, and I really like the service. I am currently having an issue getting an IPv6 prefix from the QUIC DHCPv6-PD server though, so I thought I asked geekzone for some help.

I use a Mikrotik RB760iGS router running RouterOS 7.10.2, and have a working PPPoE connection that grabs an IPv4 address fine. But I can't get the DHCPv6 client to grab an IPv6 prefix from the DHCP-v6 QUIC servers.

This are my current settings:

/ipv6 dhcp-client

add add-default-route=no dhcp-options="" dhcp-options="" disabled=no interface=pppoe-out1 pool-name=ppp-test pool-prefix-length=56 prefix-hint=::/0 rapid-commit=no request=prefix use-peer-dns=yes

This command only requests a prefix (no address nor info) and I've also tried it with all the various other options turned on or off systematically trying all combinations, yet I can't get it to work. The QUIC setup instructions don't really give much help other than saying "If you’re wanting to use IPv6, a /56 prefix is delivered to you by DHCPv6-PD."

Have any other Mikrotik QUIC Broadband users done this already? If so, do you have any tips? Is there anything else that I'm missing?

Thanks

Terry