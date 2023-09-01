Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
QUIC DHCPv6-PD on Edgerouter-X
3l3m3nt

15 posts

Geek


#306896 1-Sep-2023 22:51
Hey fellow geeks,

 

To help others I thought I'd post my working config here. This is the working config for pppe0 on Quic Broadband with dual stack IPv4 and IPv6-PD.

 

Variables

 

WAN Interface: eth0 (No VLAN 10 - Thanks Quic!)
PPP Interface: pppoe0
LAN Interface: switch0 (over eth1-4)
LAN Subnet: 192.168.1.0/24

 

Full Config (just take the bits you need)

 

 

 

 firewall {
     all-ping enable
     broadcast-ping disable
     ipv6-name LANv6_IN {
         default-action accept
     }
     ipv6-name WANv6_IN {
         default-action drop
         rule 10 {
             action accept
             description "Allow established/related sessions"
             state {
                 established enable
                 related enable
             }
         }
         rule 20 {
             action drop
             description "Drop invalid state"
             state {
                 invalid enable
             }
         }
     }
     ipv6-name WANv6_LOCAL {
         default-action drop
         rule 10 {
             action accept
             description "Allow established/related sessions"
             state {
                 established enable
                 related enable
             }
         }
         rule 20 {
             action drop
             description "Drop invalid state"
             state {
                 invalid enable
             }
         }
         rule 30 {
             action accept
             description "Allow IPv6 icmp"
             protocol ipv6-icmp
         }
         rule 40 {
             action accept
             description "allow dhcpv6"
             destination {
                 port 546
             }
             protocol udp
             source {
                 port 547
             }
         }
     }
     ipv6-receive-redirects disable
     ipv6-src-route disable
     ip-src-route disable
     log-martians enable
     name LAN_IN {
         default-action accept
     }
     name WAN_IN {
         default-action drop
         rule 10 {
             action accept
             description "Allow established/related"
             state {
                 established enable
                 related enable
             }
         }
         rule 20 {
             action accept
             description "Allow ICMP"
             log disable
             protocol icmp
         }
         rule 30 {
             action drop
             description "Drop invalid state"
             log disable
             state {
                 invalid enable
             }
         }
     }
     name WAN_LOCAL {
         default-action drop
         rule 10 {
             action accept
             description "Allow established/related"
             state {
                 established enable
                 related enable
             }
         }
         rule 20 {
             action accept
             description "Allow ICMP"
             log disable
             protocol icmp
         }
         rule 30 {
             action drop
             description "Drop invalid state"
             log disable
             state {
                 invalid enable
             }
         }
     }
     receive-redirects disable
     send-redirects enable
     source-validation disable
     syn-cookies enable
 }
 interfaces {
     ethernet eth0 {
         duplex auto
         pppoe 0 {
             default-route auto
             dhcpv6-pd {
                 pd 0 {
                     interface switch0 {
                         host-address ::1
                         no-dns
                         service slaac
                     }
                     prefix-length /56
                 }
             }
             firewall {
                 in {
                     ipv6-name WANv6_IN
                     name WAN_IN
                 }
                 local {
                     ipv6-name WANv6_LOCAL
                     name WAN_LOCAL
                 }
             }
             ipv6 {
                 enable {
                 }
             }
             mtu 1500
             name-server auto
             password quic
             user-id quic@quic.nz
         }
         speed auto
     }
     ethernet eth1 {
         description Local
         duplex auto
         speed auto
     }
     ethernet eth2 {
         description Local
         duplex auto
         speed auto
     }
     ethernet eth3 {
         description Local
         duplex auto
         speed auto
     }
     ethernet eth4 {
         description Local
         duplex auto
         speed auto
     }
     loopback lo {
     }
     switch switch0 {
         address 192.168.1.1/24
         description Local
         firewall {
             in {
                 ipv6-name LANv6_IN
                 name LAN_IN
             }
         }
         mtu 1500
         switch-port {
             interface eth1 {
             }
             interface eth2 {
             }
             interface eth3 {
             }
             interface eth4 {
             }
             vlan-aware disable
         }
     }
 }
 port-forward {
     auto-firewall enable
     hairpin-nat enable
     lan-interface switch0
     wan-interface pppoe0
 }
 protocols {
     static {
         interface-route6 ::/0 {
             next-hop-interface pppoe0 {
             }
         }
     }
 }
 service {
     dhcp-server {
         disabled false
         hostfile-update disable
         shared-network-name LAN {
             authoritative enable
             subnet 192.168.1.0/24 {
                 default-router 192.168.1.1
                 dns-server 192.168.1.1
                 lease 86400
                 start 192.168.1.38 {
                     stop 192.168.1.243
                 }
             }
         }
         static-arp disable
         use-dnsmasq disable
     }
     dns {
         forwarding {
             cache-size 10000
             listen-on switch0
         }
     }
     gui {
         http-port 80
         https-port 443
         older-ciphers enable
     }
     nat {
         rule 5010 {
             log disable
             outbound-interface pppoe0
             protocol all
             type masquerade
         }
     }
     ssh {
         port 22
         protocol-version v2
     }
 }
 system {
     analytics-handler {
         send-analytics-report true
     }
     conntrack {
         expect-table-size 8192
         hash-size 65536
         table-size 262144
     }
     crash-handler {
         send-crash-report true
     }
     host-name quic-router
     login {
         user admin {
             authentication {
                 encrypted-password [password]
             }
             level admin
         }
     }
     ntp {
         server 0.ubnt.pool.ntp.org {
         }
         server 1.ubnt.pool.ntp.org {
         }
         server 2.ubnt.pool.ntp.org {
         }
         server 3.ubnt.pool.ntp.org {
         }
     }
     offload {
         hwnat enable
         ipsec enable
     }
     syslog {
         global {
             facility all {
                 level notice
             }
             facility protocols {
                 level debug
             }
         }
     }
     time-zone Pacific/Auckland
     traffic-analysis {
         dpi enable
         export enable
     }
 }

RunningMan
7707 posts

Uber Geek


  #3122804 1-Sep-2023 23:24
You can use 1500 MTU

 
 
 
 

3l3m3nt

15 posts

Geek


  #3122805 1-Sep-2023 23:47
Hah! You're not wrong. The default appears to be 1492 bytes on the ER-X, but it seems to have no issue passing through a full 1500 byte packet after setting it to 1500 on the interface.

 

I'll update the config in the OP and get rid of the MSS clamping too.

 

Thanks for the tip!

