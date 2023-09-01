Hey fellow geeks,
To help others I thought I'd post my working config here. This is the working config for pppe0 on Quic Broadband with dual stack IPv4 and IPv6-PD.
Variables
WAN Interface: eth0 (No VLAN 10 - Thanks Quic!)
PPP Interface: pppoe0
LAN Interface: switch0 (over eth1-4)
LAN Subnet: 192.168.1.0/24
Full Config (just take the bits you need)
firewall {
all-ping enable
broadcast-ping disable
ipv6-name LANv6_IN {
default-action accept
}
ipv6-name WANv6_IN {
default-action drop
rule 10 {
action accept
description "Allow established/related sessions"
state {
established enable
related enable
}
}
rule 20 {
action drop
description "Drop invalid state"
state {
invalid enable
}
}
}
ipv6-name WANv6_LOCAL {
default-action drop
rule 10 {
action accept
description "Allow established/related sessions"
state {
established enable
related enable
}
}
rule 20 {
action drop
description "Drop invalid state"
state {
invalid enable
}
}
rule 30 {
action accept
description "Allow IPv6 icmp"
protocol ipv6-icmp
}
rule 40 {
action accept
description "allow dhcpv6"
destination {
port 546
}
protocol udp
source {
port 547
}
}
}
ipv6-receive-redirects disable
ipv6-src-route disable
ip-src-route disable
log-martians enable
name LAN_IN {
default-action accept
}
name WAN_IN {
default-action drop
rule 10 {
action accept
description "Allow established/related"
state {
established enable
related enable
}
}
rule 20 {
action accept
description "Allow ICMP"
log disable
protocol icmp
}
rule 30 {
action drop
description "Drop invalid state"
log disable
state {
invalid enable
}
}
}
name WAN_LOCAL {
default-action drop
rule 10 {
action accept
description "Allow established/related"
state {
established enable
related enable
}
}
rule 20 {
action accept
description "Allow ICMP"
log disable
protocol icmp
}
rule 30 {
action drop
description "Drop invalid state"
log disable
state {
invalid enable
}
}
}
receive-redirects disable
send-redirects enable
source-validation disable
syn-cookies enable
}
interfaces {
ethernet eth0 {
duplex auto
pppoe 0 {
default-route auto
dhcpv6-pd {
pd 0 {
interface switch0 {
host-address ::1
no-dns
service slaac
}
prefix-length /56
}
}
firewall {
in {
ipv6-name WANv6_IN
name WAN_IN
}
local {
ipv6-name WANv6_LOCAL
name WAN_LOCAL
}
}
ipv6 {
enable {
}
}
mtu 1500
name-server auto
password quic
user-id quic@quic.nz
}
speed auto
}
ethernet eth1 {
description Local
duplex auto
speed auto
}
ethernet eth2 {
description Local
duplex auto
speed auto
}
ethernet eth3 {
description Local
duplex auto
speed auto
}
ethernet eth4 {
description Local
duplex auto
speed auto
}
loopback lo {
}
switch switch0 {
address 192.168.1.1/24
description Local
firewall {
in {
ipv6-name LANv6_IN
name LAN_IN
}
}
mtu 1500
switch-port {
interface eth1 {
}
interface eth2 {
}
interface eth3 {
}
interface eth4 {
}
vlan-aware disable
}
}
}
port-forward {
auto-firewall enable
hairpin-nat enable
lan-interface switch0
wan-interface pppoe0
}
protocols {
static {
interface-route6 ::/0 {
next-hop-interface pppoe0 {
}
}
}
}
service {
dhcp-server {
disabled false
hostfile-update disable
shared-network-name LAN {
authoritative enable
subnet 192.168.1.0/24 {
default-router 192.168.1.1
dns-server 192.168.1.1
lease 86400
start 192.168.1.38 {
stop 192.168.1.243
}
}
}
static-arp disable
use-dnsmasq disable
}
dns {
forwarding {
cache-size 10000
listen-on switch0
}
}
gui {
http-port 80
https-port 443
older-ciphers enable
}
nat {
rule 5010 {
log disable
outbound-interface pppoe0
protocol all
type masquerade
}
}
ssh {
port 22
protocol-version v2
}
}
system {
analytics-handler {
send-analytics-report true
}
conntrack {
expect-table-size 8192
hash-size 65536
table-size 262144
}
crash-handler {
send-crash-report true
}
host-name quic-router
login {
user admin {
authentication {
encrypted-password [password]
}
level admin
}
}
ntp {
server 0.ubnt.pool.ntp.org {
}
server 1.ubnt.pool.ntp.org {
}
server 2.ubnt.pool.ntp.org {
}
server 3.ubnt.pool.ntp.org {
}
}
offload {
hwnat enable
ipsec enable
}
syslog {
global {
facility all {
level notice
}
facility protocols {
level debug
}
}
}
time-zone Pacific/Auckland
traffic-analysis {
dpi enable
export enable
}
}