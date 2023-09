Hi there,



I switched over to Quic Fibre broadband today from using Spark. By the time I got home from work, the switch had happened.

The internet broadband connection was active even though I hadn't yet reconfigured the router setup to update the WAN username and password to the Quic values as per their setup page.

Is there any actual need to make these changes? Will there be an issue when the router reboots or some other service degradation?

Thanks.