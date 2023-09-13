Same here in Wanaka. Restarted ONT. Quic diags says everything is good but I can't access anything.
Confirmed the same in Waiheke Island. ONT (incl @quic site) says all good. Lights flashing normally, no conneciton
My routers gets the static IP, but... thats it
Thats the problem with no helpdesk - your status page needs to be updated within a couple of minutes.... unlike, say, AWS....
We had a big spike in latency around 8:15, video calls dropped back to audio only and the audio lagged a fair bit. Connection has remained up and is currently working ok though. Had another big spike around 8:50 but that one didn't appear to affect anything.
I have now officially had more issues in 2 weeks of Quic than I had in... well, since I got fibre when it rolled out.
nic.wise:
evilonenz:
Yep, same issue. I can ping the gateway of my connection, but no further out of the network than that. Status page is still crickets, too..
Just forced PPPoE to restart once again, for about the 3rd or 4th time, and I'm now back online. Interesting when I was "online" with no connection, my gateway appeared to be BNG1 rather than the usual BNG3, which it is back to now.
yeah. I kinda feel there needs to be a middle ground between "full help desk" and "we'll get hold of the the fibre company, which might cost you $199"
Like, can I fire something into the ether with "I've tried all the things, this is happening". More so I know someone has noticed it, assuming their alerting hasn't paged someone already, than "I want help with a fix". The fibre company part is easy, but if the option for when Quic break something in their own network is silence .... not sure thats worth it for the cost difference.
hopefully they vet the fibre company fault submissions before sending them off. If I get 199 charge I'll be somewhat pi**y....
Back online here too - just in time for my morning standup :)