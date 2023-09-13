Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
No internet - 13/09
AndrewTG

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#307021 13-Sep-2023 09:05
Was doing light web browsing this morning when the internet suddenly stopped. Restarted router, checked ONT status, all good, anyone else having issues? I still have no internet as I'm typing.

timwelch
60 posts

Master Geek


  #3126851 13-Sep-2023 09:08
Same here in Wanaka. Restarted ONT. Quic diags says everything is good but I can't access anything.

 
 
 
 

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
240 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3126852 13-Sep-2023 09:11
Yep, same issue. I can ping the gateway of my connection, but no further out of the network than that. Status page is still crickets, too..




nic.wise
291 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3126853 13-Sep-2023 09:11
Confirmed the same in Waiheke Island. ONT (incl @quic site) says all good. Lights flashing normally, no conneciton

 

My routers gets the static IP, but... thats it

 

Thats the problem with no helpdesk - your status page needs to be updated within a couple of minutes.... unlike, say, AWS....




GARBAGE
24 posts

Geek


  #3126854 13-Sep-2023 09:11
Same here Onehunga Auckland.
At 8:49am pppoe disconnected, peer not responding
Now my PPPoE won’t re establish.

hucknz
24 posts

Geek


  #3126855 13-Sep-2023 09:12
We had a big spike in latency around 8:15, video calls dropped back to audio only and the audio lagged a fair bit. Connection has remained up and is currently working ok though. Had another big spike around 8:50 but that one didn't appear to affect anything. 

nic.wise
291 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3126856 13-Sep-2023 09:12
I have now officially had more issues in 2 weeks of Quic than I had in... well, since I got fibre when it rolled out.




GARBAGE
24 posts

Geek


  #3126858 13-Sep-2023 09:15
nic.wise:

I have now officially had more issues in 2 weeks of Quic than I had in... well, since I got fibre when it rolled out.



Agree it’s been a little disappointing however they’re still a bit new and growing fast, so hopefully just growing pains and calms down.



jbergler
42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3126860 13-Sep-2023 09:16
Same problem here. Nothing on status.quic.nz

I can ping the first hop from my ppp session but not further.
103.139.184.29

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
240 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3126861 13-Sep-2023 09:17
evilonenz:

 

Yep, same issue. I can ping the gateway of my connection, but no further out of the network than that. Status page is still crickets, too..

 

 

Just forced PPPoE to restart once again, for about the 3rd or 4th time, and I'm now back online. Interesting when I was "online" with no connection, my gateway appeared to be BNG1 rather than the usual BNG3, which it is back to now.




Quic "Sprinter" - Ref (Free setup): R536299EPGOCN

 

Home Lab Stuff: Smokeping

itxtme
2024 posts

Uber Geek


  #3126864 13-Sep-2023 09:19
Yep same problem Taupo, trying ONT restart

nic.wise
291 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3126865 13-Sep-2023 09:19
yeah. I kinda feel there needs to be a middle ground between "full help desk" and "we'll get hold of the the fibre company, which might cost you $199"

 

Like, can I fire something into the ether with "I've tried all the things, this is happening". More so I know someone has noticed it, assuming their alerting hasn't paged someone already, than "I want help with a fix". The fibre company part is easy, but if the option for when Quic break something in their own network is silence .... not sure thats worth it for the cost difference.

 

 

 

hopefully they vet the fibre company fault submissions before sending them off. If I get 199 charge I'll be somewhat pi**y....




nic.wise
291 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3126867 13-Sep-2023 09:20
Back online here too - just in time for my morning standup :) 




AndrewTG

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3126869 13-Sep-2023 09:22
I'm back online too

quic
146 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3126871 13-Sep-2023 09:25
Hi all - apologies. This is being investigated.




GARBAGE
24 posts

Geek


  #3126872 13-Sep-2023 09:25
Also back online.
Thanks for the update @quic
I can’t stress enough how important it is for us geeks to have an up to date status page — especially with no Helpdesk it’s the first place we’re gonna look!

