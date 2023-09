Hi all!

We're getting closer and closer to needing real-world testing for our IPoE/DHCP deployment before making this generally available.

If you're interested in helping us out with this, and future beta testing, please get your application in by logging in to your Quic account, and clicking into "Beta Tester Application" under the Support menu.

We'll collate and review applications once we're ready, and get your help to test new features!

Thanks heaps! 🙌