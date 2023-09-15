Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
timwelch

#307057 15-Sep-2023 08:03
I installed SmokePing last night and after a browse at other folks' configurations to get an idea of targets I though NZ Internet Exchanges would be a good choice to add.

 

No problem adding the Auckland Vetta host (as64073.akl.ix.nz) but when it came to the Christchurch one (as64073.chc.ix.nz) I simply can't ping it or any of the ipV4 hosts listed there - see https://bgpview.io/ix/705 

 

A trace to as64073.chc.ix.nz times out after hop 5...

 

As I'm located in Wanaka I would have assumed that the Quic gateway in Christchurch bng2.quic.net.nz would be my first hop and access to the CHC IX would be a given...

 

 

 

 

Can anyone shed any light on my findings or why I can't "see" any of the hosts at the Christchurch exchange?

Cheers, Tim

quic
  #3128011 15-Sep-2023 08:07
Hey Tim,

 

Just a heads up, we're in the middle of building a Smokeping config to share with our customers (we'll put it inside our account section) which will include some pingable nodes of ours, IX route servers, important peers and overseas servers. :-)

 

We'll do an announcement once ready - that way everyone can ping some reliable IPs and destinations which are accurate, allow ICMP, and give tangible results.




timwelch

  #3128013 15-Sep-2023 08:16
That's excellent and very proactive. 

Can you explain though why my first hop from Wanaka would be Auckland? Am I missing something?

 

Cheers, Tim

quic
  #3128016 15-Sep-2023 08:19
timwelch:

 

That's excellent and very proactive. 

Can you explain though why my first hop from Wanaka would be Auckland? Am I missing something?

 

Cheers, Tim

 

 

There can be a few reasons - from load balancing, to depending where your connection has been provisioned to for various reasons, to something quirky going on!

 

Fire me a PM with name on your account and connection address, and I'll have a poke when I have a mo. :-)




timwelch

  #3128018 15-Sep-2023 08:28
Done. Any assistance would be much appreciated.

 

Cheers, Tim

