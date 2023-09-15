I installed SmokePing last night and after a browse at other folks' configurations to get an idea of targets I though NZ Internet Exchanges would be a good choice to add.

No problem adding the Auckland Vetta host (as64073.akl.ix.nz) but when it came to the Christchurch one (as64073.chc.ix.nz) I simply can't ping it or any of the ipV4 hosts listed there - see https://bgpview.io/ix/705

A trace to as64073.chc.ix.nz times out after hop 5...



As I'm located in Wanaka I would have assumed that the Quic gateway in Christchurch bng2.quic.net.nz would be my first hop and access to the CHC IX would be a given...

Can anyone shed any light on my findings or why I can't "see" any of the hosts at the Christchurch exchange?Cheers, Tim