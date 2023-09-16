kennedybaird

Hi everyone, wondering if I can have any seasoned geeks (or quic) weigh in on something strange that was happening.



I'm on quic's new 2G/2G and the connection speeds are pretty good. Doing the mikrotik btest to a guy in USA i can see that i'm getting 2G / close to it. On my 2.5GBe connection to my desktop, i'm only seeing 1700mbps down, 1200 up on average (not really related to this issue, but adding in case it helps diagnose).



I'm running the Mikrotik rb5009, cat6a from ONT to 10g copper SPF+ module, and was trying to (in a hurry for work), download about 850GB of files average 115mb each using IBM Aspera. These were in separate folders, so I was running multiple in parallel.



Something really strange kept happening however - whenever I had more than 3 downloads running in parallel (which I've always done with aspera) my Rx throughput went crazy, and would maintain really high speeds ~1700mbs, but the sfpplus port (vlan) would peak around 2.9-3gbps - way above my line limit.



Then after a short period of time doing this, it would just stop, and i would be receiving no data coming down (just a few packets). I would be locked out for anywhere from 60sec to 3 minutes. Initially I thought rebooting the router solved it, but then later I realised it was just a timeout issue.



During the peak data transfer, my router CPU was always below 20% max, so I don't think it was that.



Now, to clarify, I tested this multiple times and had the exact same behaviour. I turned off all other traffic from my desktop, disconnected the wireless AP, and then ran this scenario 5 times. Exact same behaviour, it only stopped when i limited aspera to 2 active transfers, and then it ran fine.



My question is, why would this be happening, and if anyone has any thoughts on what I could investigate that would be much appreciated, because to me it doesn't really make any sense that the downloads would be running fine, then all of a sudden just completely stop? Also, what were the random spikes to up to 3gbps on the spf port?



https://youtu.be/ppEVRcKdcPU

(edit: made the link a link)