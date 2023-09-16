Switched to Quic and Fire TV Max stopped working. Did a full reset and it cant even register the device. Nothing else changed besides the fibre provider hence posting if anything has similar issues.
At a guess, either the Fire TV has spontaneously crapped out or it's not connected to the internet properly after changing ISP's?
So did you get a new router and maybe you havent connected to the (new) wifi?
Apart from that - I wouldnt think there is anything that should make the AFTV not work on a particular internet provider.
