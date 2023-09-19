Have just signed up to Quic (900/400), but now need to setup a router, since 2D wont let me keep the FritzBox (curses) :)

I have two routers on hand.....

Option 1

Zyxel VMG8324-B10A

Option 2

Huawei DG8245V (ex Voyager)

Which should I go with..... both are gigabit WAN, both gigabit LAN. I don't need wifi (Unifi).

I'd like SNMP but IIRC neither of these support it, so prob a moot point at this stage :)

I have had bad experiences with Huawei products in the past, but this one I have now is newer than other Huawei products I've had, so hopefully those issues I encountered have all been resolved :)

The Zyxel I found during use years ago, was pretty rock solid except for VOIP (which is not required now)

Opinions ?