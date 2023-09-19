Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Which router for Quic

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
#307094 19-Sep-2023 10:09
Have just signed up to Quic (900/400), but now need to setup a router, since 2D wont let me keep the FritzBox (curses) :)

 

I have two routers on hand..... 

 

Option 1

 

Zyxel VMG8324-B10A

 

Option 2

 

Huawei DG8245V (ex Voyager)

 

 

 

Which should I go with..... both are gigabit WAN, both gigabit LAN. I don't need wifi (Unifi).

 

I'd like SNMP but IIRC neither of these support it, so prob a moot point at this stage :)

 

 

 

I have had bad experiences with Huawei products in the past, but this one I have now is newer than other Huawei products I've had, so hopefully those issues I encountered have all been resolved :)

 

The Zyxel I found during use years ago, was pretty rock solid except for VOIP (which is not required now)

 

 

 

Opinions ?

 

 




michaelmurfy
cat
  #3129367 19-Sep-2023 10:43
I have a Fritz!Box 7490 here? Still excellent routers. Will take a donation if you want it :)




ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
  #3129368 19-Sep-2023 10:44
If it was me I'd use the Huawei, just because I'm familiar with the UI more.




Linux
  #3129372 19-Sep-2023 10:50
Buy a Mikrotik HAP ax3



jamesrt
  #3129386 19-Sep-2023 11:56
Slight hijack - interested if there is any particular recommendation for "just a router" (i.e. don't need built-in wifi; so if there are cheaper options)....

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
  #3129389 19-Sep-2023 12:18
jamesrt:

Slight hijack - interested if there is any particular recommendation for "just a router" (i.e. don't need built-in wifi; so if there are cheaper options)....



I've always liked the Edgerouter range, however they've stopped recieveing updates as often, but still rock solid in my opinion. The ER-X can easily do gigabit with hardware offloading enabled.




xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
  #3129391 19-Sep-2023 12:30
I'm just looking at re-using what I've got. Else it just sits in a draw and wife asks why I'm keeping it yet spent money on another :D

 

UI wise, I find my way around consumer routers no problem, so that side of things isn't an issue, its just the actual performance of the unit. 

 

 




michaelmurfy
cat
  #3129397 19-Sep-2023 12:48
In that case the Huawei will suit you totally fine. I'd just go for that.




xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
  #3129408 19-Sep-2023 13:36
OK, setting up the Huawei.... Im getting error for an incorrect PVC entry....  eeep... anyone ? :D

 




michaelmurfy
cat
  #3129413 19-Sep-2023 13:57
Access type is "ATM Upstream" which I am guessing is the xDSL interface? Change this.

 

I'd say you should be able to use the Voyager settings but just change the VLAN to whatever you signed up to.




