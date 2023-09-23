Hello.

Has anyone else noticed symptoms of packet loss out to the Internet using QUIC?

I am getting house-hold complaints - trademe, facebook and stuff are all having intermittent issues loading content. But quite regularly. Also streams from three-now have dropped frames usually for the video, but sometimes for the audio or a complete hang. The pages/sites do load eventually. Switching to 4G fixes the issue, so it suggests that the sites themselves are not the issue.

MTR shows that there is packet loss starting from the node pe1-akl.vetta.net. Its not high, but quite constant. The hop before is clean.

From my work-life (I am a networking engineer) I would suggest that there are dropped packets for traffic on the pe1-akl.vetta.net -> bng3.quic.net.nz link. Maybe congestion here, maybe micro-bursts or has some sort of QoS been enabled that needs a tweak?

Cheers!

PDJ