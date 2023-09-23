Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsQuicPacket Loss - Wife unhappy - trademe slow
pdjackson002

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#307145 23-Sep-2023 13:27
Hello.

 

Has anyone else noticed symptoms of packet loss out to the Internet using QUIC?

 

I am getting house-hold complaints - trademe, facebook and stuff are all having intermittent issues loading content. But quite regularly. Also streams from three-now have dropped frames usually for the video, but sometimes for the audio or a complete hang. The pages/sites do load eventually. Switching to 4G fixes the issue, so it suggests that the sites themselves are not the issue.

 

MTR shows that there is packet loss starting from the node pe1-akl.vetta.net. Its not high, but quite constant. The hop before is clean.

 

 

 

From my work-life (I am a networking engineer) I would suggest that there are dropped packets for traffic on the pe1-akl.vetta.net -> bng3.quic.net.nz link. Maybe congestion here, maybe micro-bursts or has some sort of QoS been enabled that needs a tweak?

 

 

 

Cheers!

 

PDJ

 

 

3l3m3nt
20 posts

Geek


  #3130951 23-Sep-2023 13:34
I suspect that Quic are undergoing a few growing pains. They've been quite forthcoming about this - see the pinned post.

 

That said, I haven't noticed any particular issues with Trademe or anything else for that matter. Could it be a location thing? I'm in Dunners.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
cat
12028 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3130954 23-Sep-2023 13:42
Pinned post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=307025 

 

There is work going on currently I think too. You can likely help yourself by ensuring that IPv6 is enabled too.

 

Also perhaps investigate what open ports you have and ensure things are closed off / use a VPN like Tailscale / Wireguard where you can.




pdjackson002

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3130956 23-Sep-2023 13:43
I doubt its location related - but it could be.

 

I am in Welly (perhaps the wind is blowing some packets...) and using chorus fibre. I also have a static IP, and the block used for that my have different treatment somehow.

 

The utilisation graphs we are allowed to see don't show any over-load issues. But typically reporting of that type (correctly) doesn't show short/brief bursts of high use. Its an average over some period of time.



pdjackson002

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3131005 23-Sep-2023 13:53
michaelmurfy:

 

Pinned post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=307025 

 

There is work going on currently I think too. You can likely help yourself by ensuring that IPv6 is enabled too.

 

Also perhaps investigate what open ports you have and ensure things are closed off / use a VPN like Tailscale / Wireguard where you can.

 

 

Thanks - yes I saw that. And its good to be informed. Also a squeaky wheel gets oiled so I thought I would ask/comment.....

 

Re IPv6 - I haven't turned it on. How why would that improve things? (interested to know)

 

Re ports - I have 80/443 only - but if that was where the cause for drops/congestion I would expect to be seeing pkt loss on my mere chorus fibre.

 

Cheers!

 

 

3l3m3nt
20 posts

Geek


  #3131006 23-Sep-2023 13:53
Quic seem to be routing Facebook via Equinix-IX Sydney instead of AKL-IX, either intentionally or by accident (probably intentionally to keep load off AKL-IX)

 

Stuff is really bad. Over IPv4 it's being routed via IX NSW, but over IPv6 it's going out via Hurricane Electric transit internet path via Portland?? then back into Australia via Telstra.

 

I'm not having issues with Trademe as I'm picking that up via CHC-IX.

michaelmurfy
cat
12028 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131010 23-Sep-2023 14:04
This isn't just Quic btw. 2degrees appears to be doing the same (routing to the US then to Aussie for a whole lot of things). There may be a fibre cut somewhere.

 

Appears that packet loss has started happening since 10:30pm last night and lines up for both my 2degrees and Quic connections.

 

@pdjackson002 You've got an ISP that offers native IPv6. Do it - many of these services prefer IPv6. Also recommend you take a look at Shodan as you may have a misconfiguration somewhere. I do sometimes check this for these posts as I've quite often seen the reason for poor performance and packet loss due to things like NTP and SNMP being open to the internet and being used for amplification attacks.




