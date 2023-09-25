Hi
Anyone else having connectivity issues with Quic in Auckland? Seemed to go down at 20:24hrs
Thanks
hucknz: We’re down, also in Auckland.
On the positive side I’ve validated my Plex offline configuration is working…
Also down, in Wellington. I get PPPoE auth and ICMP traffic but nothing else.
Edit: Came back up ~30 min later.
ssamjh:
Looks like there's issues with their BNG1 currently.
Nothing on Twitter but looks like they are not very active
https://twitter.com/QuicBroadband
kennedybaird:ssamjh:
Looks like there's issues with their BNG1 currently.
Where can you see this? No outage showing on their website for me
Investigated it with a few mates also on Quic, so a unofficial diagnosis.
Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ
Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink
Yup, back up. Surprised it didn't end up on the status page.
SomeoneSomewhere:
Yup, back up. Surprised it didn't end up on the status page.
Would you rather they fix the issue fast or worry about a status page update?