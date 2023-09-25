Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quic down
rabba

57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#307167 25-Sep-2023 20:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi

Anyone else having connectivity issues with Quic in Auckland? Seemed to go down at 20:24hrs

Thanks

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
hucknz
25 posts

Geek


  #3131751 25-Sep-2023 20:40
Send private message quote this post

We’re down, also in Auckland.

On the positive side I’ve validated my Plex offline configuration is working…

 
 
 
 

breakaway
109 posts

Master Geek


  #3131753 25-Sep-2023 20:41
Send private message quote this post

As is mine plus a friends' too.

rabba

57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3131754 25-Sep-2023 20:43
Send private message quote this post

hucknz: We’re down, also in Auckland.

On the positive side I’ve validated my Plex offline configuration is working…


Nice!



kennedybaird
32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3131755 25-Sep-2023 20:46
Send private message quote this post

Down in Wellington, we are also down.

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3131756 25-Sep-2023 20:46
Send private message quote this post

Looks like there's issues with their BNG1 currently. The team know about it already.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 

Crayphish
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3131757 25-Sep-2023 20:47
Send private message quote this post

Also down, in Wellington. I get PPPoE auth and ICMP traffic but nothing else.

 

Edit: Came back up ~30 min later.

kennedybaird
32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3131758 25-Sep-2023 20:47
Send private message quote this post

ssamjh:

Looks like there's issues with their BNG1 currently.



Where can you see this? No outage showing on their website for me



Linux
10089 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131759 25-Sep-2023 20:49
Send private message quote this post

Nothing on Twitter but looks like they are not very active

 

https://twitter.com/QuicBroadband

 

 

Johnk
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131760 25-Sep-2023 20:50
Send private message quote this post

Yip, down here for me in AKL too.

Glad to hear the team are aware.

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3131761 25-Sep-2023 20:54
Send private message quote this post

kennedybaird:
ssamjh:

 

Looks like there's issues with their BNG1 currently.

 



Where can you see this? No outage showing on their website for me

 

Investigated it with a few mates also on Quic, so a unofficial diagnosis.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Spark / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 

dasimpsonsrule
131 posts

Master Geek


  #3131763 25-Sep-2023 20:59
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, also down for me. Interestingly, inbound ipv4 seems to still be alive, as is ipv4 icmp in both directions. But ipv6 is dead completely

1xnRWP
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3131764 25-Sep-2023 21:04
Send private message quote this post

Was down, just came back up. In Auckland

Johnk
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131765 25-Sep-2023 21:08
Send private message quote this post

Annnnd back up for me.

SomeoneSomewhere
1037 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3131766 25-Sep-2023 21:09
Send private message quote this post

Yup, back up. Surprised it didn't end up on the status page. 

Linux
10089 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#3131767 25-Sep-2023 21:10
Send private message quote this post

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Yup, back up. Surprised it didn't end up on the status page. 

 

 

Would you rather they fix the issue fast or worry about a status page update?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





