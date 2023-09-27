Baitercell

I have been running a recent live stream and it has had very regular frame drops. because I am playing a game at the same time, I also lag out in the game (everything freezes). This is happening very regularly during sessions (approx once every 1 - 5 minutes)

Is this normal for Quic, or is it a lot more stable for everyone else?

My setup is all Ubiquiti. A USG-3P Router, connected to a US-8-60W Switch which is then cabled into my PC.

I am on the sprinter plan (gigabit).

I set up smoke ping on a spare laptop to see if it was the internal network or if it was outside the network and can say it was outside my network

Could anyone help me with this, or should I switch to a different ISP?