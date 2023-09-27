Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Quic Packet Loss While Streaming
Baitercell

Wannabe Geek


#309194 27-Sep-2023 22:52
I have been running a recent live stream and it has had very regular frame drops. because I am playing a game at the same time, I also lag out in the game (everything freezes). This is happening very regularly during sessions (approx once every 1 - 5 minutes)

 

 

 

Is this normal for Quic, or is it a lot more stable for everyone else?

 

 

 

My setup is all Ubiquiti. A USG-3P Router, connected to a US-8-60W Switch which is then cabled into my PC.

 

 

 

I am on the sprinter plan (gigabit).

 

 

 

I set up smoke ping on a spare laptop to see if it was the internal network or if it was outside the network and can say it was outside my network

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could anyone help me with this, or should I switch to a different ISP?

michaelmurfy
cat
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3135673 27-Sep-2023 23:32
Look at the sticky post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=307025.

They’re aware of this and are basically rebuilding their network. Details in that post.




