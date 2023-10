I convinced a fried to switch to quic from a power bundled ISP deal.

The previous connection had no issue but as soon as it switched to Quic the speeds dropped to about 12mbps peaking around 69. I have looked at the router settings and all looks to be in order. Tried with a different router and have the same issue. I am a few streets away and with quic, I am experiencing full speeds.

Any ideas on what to try next?