logan12358

Diagnostics "Refresh" button behaviour
#309319 8-Oct-2023 10:17
On my "Product Details" page, under the "Diagnostics" section, next to the "ONT Status" test there's a "Refresh" button. When I press this, it doesn't seem to work (i.e. the button flashes text "Loading" then returns to "Refresh", and the "Last run" date doesn't change on subsequent page reloads). In dev tools I can see a `POST https://account.quic.nz/index.php?m=chorus&action=createTest` getting a 422 Unprocessable Entity response with the body "Invalid Hosting.". Can anyone else use the button at the moment? Is there a rate limit that I might have hit? Any other ideas?

 

Context, in case it helps:

 

I just moved in to a new home and this is my first time using Quic. Initially my ONT's LOS light was flashing and I couldn't see anything on this "Product Details" page. The Enable fibre technician came and re-spliced the cable near the ONT and now the LOS light is not flashing. The "Product Details" page is now populated with a bunch of service info, although the plan at the top of the page is still marked "Pending". In the diagnostics section the "ONT Status" is "Switched_off", but the test was last run 21 hours ago (about when they fixed the fibre) and as described above I can't trigger it to re-run. I've turned off my ad blocker for the Quic site. If I could re-run the test and confirm it still reports "Switched_off", I'd be more confident to go on and lodge a fault.

 

Let me know if there are any more details I can provide. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated, both by me and my phone's data allowance! Fortunately my wife doesn't move in for another week 😅

  #3144230 8-Oct-2023 10:24
I suspect if the plan is marked pending and Enable only corrected an issue Saturday afternoon then it will probably require manual intervention from Quic in business hours to complete the provisioning. Then you should get a working connection and diagnostic tools.

