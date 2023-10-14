Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums
Plex issues on Quic - DNS ?

#309388 14-Oct-2023 18:54
Finally got round to swapping out the POS Huawei router I was using for Quic, and setup my old Zyxel.

 

Everything is running fine except for Plex.

 

I've enabled ports as I have done with this router previously, but for some reason any machine on the LAN refuses to see the content from my hosted Plex server.

 

On the host itself, everything is fine, and remote access responding correctly.

 

So I changed the DNS on my workstation to 8.8.8.8 - hello, Plex now working.

 

So figured I'd specify Quic's DNS in my DHCP - Plex dead again.

 

So does Quic not like Plex servers, or is there something else I'm missing....

 

 




  #3147558 14-Oct-2023 19:56
Hey @xpd

 

Definitely nothing against Plex servers! 😉

 

Only thing I could think of is our recursive DNS servers do check for and validate DNSSEC. If the record for your Plex server does have invalid DNSSEC, we won't return a record to you so that we don't pass a spoofed record.

 

That would be the only thing I can think of!

 

Feel free to PM me the FQDN of your Plex server and I can do a couple traces to see where it's getting stuck.




  #3147560 14-Oct-2023 20:01
Plex works no problems with me. It sounds like your router is blocking DNS Rebinding to me.




