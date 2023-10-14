Finally got round to swapping out the POS Huawei router I was using for Quic, and setup my old Zyxel.

Everything is running fine except for Plex.

I've enabled ports as I have done with this router previously, but for some reason any machine on the LAN refuses to see the content from my hosted Plex server.

On the host itself, everything is fine, and remote access responding correctly.

So I changed the DNS on my workstation to 8.8.8.8 - hello, Plex now working.

So figured I'd specify Quic's DNS in my DHCP - Plex dead again.

So does Quic not like Plex servers, or is there something else I'm missing....