Hi all, suddenly unable to access my GP portal health365.co.nz from my home ISP network.

 

Tracert stops at hop 7 - the site is hosted at solarix.co.nz (Plan.B) hop 5 and 6 are also ICON-NZ/Plan.B

 

Tracing route to health365.co.nz [43.255.161.233]
over a maximum of 10 hops:

 

  1     1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  DLINK [192.168.1.1]
  2     5 ms     5 ms     5 ms  bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
  3     6 ms     5 ms     5 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
  4     6 ms     5 ms     5 ms  as23838.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.22]
  5     7 ms     7 ms     7 ms  202.37.144.56
  6     9 ms     8 ms     8 ms  202.37.144.57
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

The site resolves and works fine hotspotted via mobile & cellular network.

 

Tracing route to health365.co.nz [43.255.161.233]
over a maximum of 10 hops:

 

  1     3 ms     2 ms     2 ms  172.20.10.1
  2    53 ms    26 ms    35 ms  10.235.48.4
  3    45 ms    30 ms     *     10.32.2.57
  4    49 ms    38 ms    32 ms  10.32.2.58
  5    75 ms    31 ms    45 ms  10.32.2.61
  6    46 ms    31 ms    39 ms  UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz [203.96.208.130]
  7    38 ms    27 ms    37 ms  UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz [203.96.208.133]
  8    44 ms    26 ms    36 ms  as23838.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.22]
  9    37 ms    38 ms    40 ms  202.37.144.56
 10    55 ms    38 ms    33 ms  202.37.144.57

 

 

 

Last 2 hops are identical - @quic does that mean my ISP/IP is somehow blocked when accessing via Quic?

 

Curious for any insights.

 

Thanks.