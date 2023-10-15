Hi all, suddenly unable to access my GP portal health365.co.nz from my home ISP network.

Tracert stops at hop 7 - the site is hosted at solarix.co.nz (Plan.B) hop 5 and 6 are also ICON-NZ/Plan.B

Tracing route to health365.co.nz [43.255.161.233]

over a maximum of 10 hops:

1 1 ms <1 ms <1 ms DLINK [192.168.1.1]

2 5 ms 5 ms 5 ms bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]

3 6 ms 5 ms 5 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]

4 6 ms 5 ms 5 ms as23838.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.22]

5 7 ms 7 ms 7 ms 202.37.144.56

6 9 ms 8 ms 8 ms 202.37.144.57

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 * * * Request timed out.

10 * * * Request timed out.

The site resolves and works fine hotspotted via mobile & cellular network.

Tracing route to health365.co.nz [43.255.161.233]

over a maximum of 10 hops:

1 3 ms 2 ms 2 ms 172.20.10.1

2 53 ms 26 ms 35 ms 10.235.48.4

3 45 ms 30 ms * 10.32.2.57

4 49 ms 38 ms 32 ms 10.32.2.58

5 75 ms 31 ms 45 ms 10.32.2.61

6 46 ms 31 ms 39 ms UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz [203.96.208.130]

7 38 ms 27 ms 37 ms UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz [203.96.208.133]

8 44 ms 26 ms 36 ms as23838.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.22]

9 37 ms 38 ms 40 ms 202.37.144.56

10 55 ms 38 ms 33 ms 202.37.144.57

Last 2 hops are identical - @quic does that mean my ISP/IP is somehow blocked when accessing via Quic?

Curious for any insights.

Thanks.