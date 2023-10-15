Hi all, suddenly unable to access my GP portal health365.co.nz from my home ISP network.
Tracert stops at hop 7 - the site is hosted at solarix.co.nz (Plan.B) hop 5 and 6 are also ICON-NZ/Plan.B
Tracing route to health365.co.nz [43.255.161.233]
over a maximum of 10 hops:
1 1 ms <1 ms <1 ms DLINK [192.168.1.1]
2 5 ms 5 ms 5 ms bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
3 6 ms 5 ms 5 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
4 6 ms 5 ms 5 ms as23838.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.22]
5 7 ms 7 ms 7 ms 202.37.144.56
6 9 ms 8 ms 8 ms 202.37.144.57
7 * * * Request timed out.
8 * * * Request timed out.
9 * * * Request timed out.
10 * * * Request timed out.
The site resolves and works fine hotspotted via mobile & cellular network.
Tracing route to health365.co.nz [43.255.161.233]
over a maximum of 10 hops:
1 3 ms 2 ms 2 ms 172.20.10.1
2 53 ms 26 ms 35 ms 10.235.48.4
3 45 ms 30 ms * 10.32.2.57
4 49 ms 38 ms 32 ms 10.32.2.58
5 75 ms 31 ms 45 ms 10.32.2.61
6 46 ms 31 ms 39 ms UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz [203.96.208.130]
7 38 ms 27 ms 37 ms UNASSIGNED.cust.vf.net.nz [203.96.208.133]
8 44 ms 26 ms 36 ms as23838.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.22]
9 37 ms 38 ms 40 ms 202.37.144.56
10 55 ms 38 ms 33 ms 202.37.144.57
Last 2 hops are identical - @quic does that mean my ISP/IP is somehow blocked when accessing via Quic?
Curious for any insights.
Thanks.