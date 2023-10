I was checking my ONT daignostics since my internet went out for a few minutes and noticed my usage at 0B and looked at the session history and noticed no download or upload usage has been recorded since early April.

I know it will be early as my average usage my home server shows me each month is between 1.5 and 2TB from just that device each direction.

@Quic is there a reason it's not showing anything since then or is something not working as it's supposed to?