Static IP Query - Appearing in account
Gorch

#309413 17-Oct-2023 13:05
Hey all,

 

Can anyone with a Quic account and static IP let me know if how appears in your account page?

 

I am not seeing mine as a service in the portal, or in the add-ons page, and just want to check I am not doing something dumb.

 

Cheers

3l3m3nt
  #3148407 17-Oct-2023 13:07
For me it just comes up as "Assigned IP Address". I dont think theres anywhere that specifically tells you it's static :) I could be wrong..

 
 
 
 

pc

pc
  #3148444 17-Oct-2023 15:13
looks something like this....

 

 

 

Gorch

  #3148445 17-Oct-2023 15:13
Thanks @3l3m3nt,

 

That put me in the right place. When I was configuring after upgrading to having one I must not have waited long enough for my IP to refresh, and set up things with the wrong IP.

 


Cheers



Gorch

  #3148446 17-Oct-2023 15:15
Cheers @pc

michaelmurfy
cat
  #3148457 17-Oct-2023 15:39
@Gorch If you order a static IP you also need to bounce your connection too for it to get picked up.




Gorch

  #3148493 17-Oct-2023 17:07
@michaelmurfy, had done, but maybe too quickly after ordering. Maybe was too ambitious with what the automated tools would do. Then when I briefly lost power over the weekend it came up 'correctly'. Cheers.

