Hey all,
Can anyone with a Quic account and static IP let me know if how appears in your account page?
I am not seeing mine as a service in the portal, or in the add-ons page, and just want to check I am not doing something dumb.
Cheers
For me it just comes up as "Assigned IP Address". I dont think theres anywhere that specifically tells you it's static :) I could be wrong..
looks something like this....
@Gorch If you order a static IP you also need to bounce your connection too for it to get picked up.
@michaelmurfy, had done, but maybe too quickly after ordering. Maybe was too ambitious with what the automated tools would do. Then when I briefly lost power over the weekend it came up 'correctly'. Cheers.