I am running a TP-LINK Archer AX50 router and am not able to get an IPV6 address configured. Quic say only this on their setup page:

"If you’re wanting to use IPv6, a /56 prefix is delivered to you by DHCPv6-PD."

This is my IPv6 config page:

As can be seen, nothing that appears in the config screen relates to Quics wording.

Any help appreciated.