Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicConfiguring IPv6 on a TP-Link Deco router
thequark

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310511 26-Oct-2023 13:09
Send private message quote this post

Hi fellow geeks,

 

I recently subscribed to @Quic, the connection went live today, and I configured my TP-Link Deco M5 router.

 

Things went smoothly for IPv4, but I struggled a bit more with IPv6. I finally managed to get it to work, so I thought I'd share my config here, in case other people ever struggle as well. Also, if any expert out there can confirm that this is the correct config, that would be much appreciated.

 

 

 

Configuring TP-Link Deco for Quic

 

  • Launch the Deco app
  • Click 🀜 More (lower right), then 🌐 Internet Connection

Deco app

 

  • In the IPv4 tab, optionally enable Ignore Ping from WAN then click IPv4 Connection

Deco App

 

  • Enter the following parameters (I cannot screenshot that page due to the app's security policy):

     

    • Internet Connection Type: PPPoE
    • Username: quic @ quic.nz (without the spaces)
    • Password: quic
    • DNS Address: Auto
    • Do not change the Advanced settings
  • Click Save
  • After a few seconds, your IPv4 connection should be up and running.
  • In the IPv6 tab, enable IPv6, then click on IPv6 Connection

Deco App

 

  • Enter the following parameters (again, I cannot screenshot that page):

     

    • Internet Connection Type: PPPoE
    • Sync IPv4 Account: enabled
    • Get IPv6 Address: Stateful
    • Prefix Delegation: enabled
    • DNS Address: Auto
    • Assigned Type: DHCPv6
  • Click Save
  • After a few seconds, your IPv6 connection should be up and running.

You can test your IPv6 connection using https://test-ipv6.com/.

 

Hope this helps!

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Quinny
811 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3152376 26-Oct-2023 13:25
Send private message quote this post

I'm with Vodafone (now One) and use the Deco X20, no router. I have had to turn IP6 off as some older devices hang with it on. I will try the above, but my deco app looks different.  

 
 
 
 

Shop MyHeritage and uncover your origins and find new relatives with a simple DNA test. (affiliate link).
bigalow
535 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3152465 26-Oct-2023 19:44
Send private message quote this post

Quinny:

 

I'm with Vodafone (now One) and use the Deco X20, no router. I have had to turn IP6 off as some older devices hang with it on. I will try the above, but my deco app looks different.  

 

 

different model

 

but try this https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=310499




 

 

 

OldGeek
742 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157034 7-Nov-2023 15:36
Send private message quote this post

I am running a TP-LINK Archer AX50 router and am not able to get an IPV6 address configured.  Quic say only this on their setup page:

 

"If you’re wanting to use IPv6, a /56 prefix is delivered to you by DHCPv6-PD."

 

This is my IPv6 config page:

 

 

As can be seen, nothing that appears in the config screen relates to Quics wording.

 

Any help appreciated.




-- 

OldGeek.



thequark

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3157046 7-Nov-2023 15:53
Send private message quote this post

DHCPv6-PD stands for DHCPv6 with Prefix Delegation, so it looks like what you've selected.
Could you please describe a bit more what problem you are having? Perhaps the router is connecting properly but your laptop is not configured for IPv6? Just guessing.

OldGeek
742 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157047 7-Nov-2023 15:57
Send private message quote this post

thequark: DHCPv6-PD stands for DHCPv6 with Prefix Delegation, so it looks like what you've selected.
Could you please describe a bit more what problem you are having? Perhaps the router is connecting properly but your laptop is not configured for IPv6? Just guessing.

 

Sorry I should have been clearer.  test-ipv6.com reports no IPv6 address.  The router's status page for Internet IPv6 reports an address of 

 

FE80::BDB7:BB70:DB25:3308/128 but no DNS servers.




-- 

OldGeek.

thequark

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3157054 7-Nov-2023 16:28
Send private message quote this post

A few ideas, in random order:
- did you ask @Quic to provide you with an IPv6 subnet upon signing up? I'm not sure that's necessary, but perhaps it is.
- did you activate IPv6 on your computer? For example, on my MacBook I had to open the system settings, network preferences, advanced, TCP/IP, and choose Automatically in the Configure IPv6 drop-down menu.
- did you try saving the config and rebooting everything?
- does IPv4 work normally?
- did you try clicking Disconnect and then Connect in you router's IPv6 UI?
- what is your laptop's IPv6 address? Type "ifconfig" or "ip a" in a terminal on Mac or Linux (not sure about Windows)

OldGeek
742 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157085 7-Nov-2023 18:03
Send private message quote this post

thequark: A few ideas, in random order:
- did you ask @Quic to provide you with an IPv6 subnet upon signing up? I'm not sure that's necessary, but perhaps it is.
- did you activate IPv6 on your computer? For example, on my MacBook I had to open the system settings, network preferences, advanced, TCP/IP, and choose Automatically in the Configure IPv6 drop-down menu.
- did you try saving the config and rebooting everything?
- does IPv4 work normally?
- did you try clicking Disconnect and then Connect in you router's IPv6 UI?
- what is your laptop's IPv6 address? Type "ifconfig" or "ip a" in a terminal on Mac or Linux (not sure about Windows)

 

I asked Quic for some help.  Their response was 'your router, your problem' but made suggestions that did not work.

 

My local ip addresses are not the issue - I dont have a public IPv6 address.  IPv4 is working normally. Settings have been saved and router rebooted.




-- 

OldGeek.



michaelmurfy
cat
12136 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157107 7-Nov-2023 18:47
Send private message quote this post

@OldGeek Try selecting "SLAAC" and see if that works.

 

With the new network which has IPoE support (coming soon) IPv6 is a whole lot better with them so will likely just work then. Until then however there are some oddities with some routers (my Fortigate router had issues on PPPoE too).

 

If you can't get it going just turn it off for now and re-evaluate it later when their new network is out of Beta :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

thequark

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3157112 7-Nov-2023 19:03
Send private message quote this post

Could you please copy the suggestions Quic made so we can avoid repetitions and also in case some of these suggestions turn out to be useful for others reading this thread?

 

I just checked my router, the IP address I get on the router is also a private IP (fe80::48.../128), and I don't get primary or secondary DNS either on the IPv6 side either, but that's okay, the router just uses the IPv4 DNS servers.

 

However, I do get a public IPv6 /56 subnet prefix for my LAN (2407:8B00:...). This is displayed in a separate section of the configuration, so perhaps you can check your LAN settings? Maybe you need to activate IPv6 on the LAN interface or something.

 

Maybe also check your firewall(s)? And if you have another router hanging around, maybe give it a shot?

 

Just throwing random ideas at you because it could be so many different things. Please try to provide as much detail as you can.

OldGeek
742 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157118 7-Nov-2023 20:10
Send private message quote this post

Given that the Quic network is evolving in the future I will take the advice of @michaelmurfy and simply await developments.  A public IPv6 address is simply future-proofing for me so there is no critical requirement for it - but as I had one with Sky Broadband (with their router) I would not like to move on without one.

 

Many thanks to all - there is no simple and obvious tweak which I was hoping for.




-- 

OldGeek.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







NordVPN






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 