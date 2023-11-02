Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quic
AgentK

22 posts

Geek


#310572 2-Nov-2023 12:28
Hi all,

 

on Quic since July with a static IPv4 address and up until recently everything was looking smooth. We're running Quic on port 3 of the ONT and there used to be a connection on port 1 that was cancelled on 16/10.

 

For some other reason I went into the Quic accounts system today and saw that my connection shows disconnected since 26/10 apparently. 

 

The usage graphs are totally weird and off as well (pretty much all nearly 0) and previously they used to reflect an actual usage pattern.

 

 

Running self-checks for the ONT etc all show green ticks and passed results and the connection via Quic actually works fine and is fast. Speedtest/WhatsMyIP etc also show the correct IPv4.

 

 

Not quite sure if and what to do about this and whom to address to (@quic or Chorus?) ?

 


Thanks in advance for any info/feedback

 

 

 

 

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
278 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3154850 2-Nov-2023 12:37
The Quic team are in the process of re-making a lot of this stuff, so it's a bit broken currently.




AgentK

22 posts

Geek


  #3154851 2-Nov-2023 12:38
Update:

I just saw someone posted a usage diagram looking very similar to mine at the bottom of another thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=309409

 

So - this is most likely an "ongoing work" issue at Quic?

 

 

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
278 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3154852 2-Nov-2023 12:39
AgentK:

 

Update:

I just saw someone posted a usage diagram looking very similar to mine at the bottom of another thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=309409

 

So - this is most likely an "ongoing work" issue at Quic?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yep, exactly :)




