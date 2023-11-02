Hi all,

on Quic since July with a static IPv4 address and up until recently everything was looking smooth. We're running Quic on port 3 of the ONT and there used to be a connection on port 1 that was cancelled on 16/10.

For some other reason I went into the Quic accounts system today and saw that my connection shows disconnected since 26/10 apparently.

The usage graphs are totally weird and off as well (pretty much all nearly 0) and previously they used to reflect an actual usage pattern.

Running self-checks for the ONT etc all show green ticks and passed results and the connection via Quic actually works fine and is fast. Speedtest/WhatsMyIP etc also show the correct IPv4.

Not quite sure if and what to do about this and whom to address to (@quic or Chorus?) ?



Thanks in advance for any info/feedback