kennedybaird

Curious whether or not others are noticing a consistent issue with speeds on hyperfibre, or if it's possible that I'm doing something wrong.
Have been running these speedtests every 15 minutes on average for ~22 days now.
There was an interesting stabilisation around the 19th, then some slight degradation over the month.
But the main concern is upload - have never been remotely near 2G upload until something changed a couple of days ago, which has also resulted in the first consistent significant change to download speeds.
If I am able to get above 2gbps down - yet the average down has only been ~670mbps, does that mean the problem is outside my setup? I'm still new to some of this, so any thoughts are appreciated.
Upload
Download
Both
Stats