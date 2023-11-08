kennedybaird



Please run Speedtests at most every hour. Every 15mins and you’re just causing unnecessary load on both your connection, your ISP’s network as well as the Speedtest server. It is pointless at best to do any more than one per hour. Especially on a Hyperfibre connection this can be seen as somewhat rude to speedtest server operators.



That aside. There is a huge amount of work on Quic’s network also introducing IPoE (DHCP) which will improve things vastly for you. That’s coming soon and a few of us (myself included) have been beta testing it too.



Without knowing more about your setup I’m not sure if it is your setup or what causing it. But PPPoE on Hyperfibre is the problem with most setups out there.



