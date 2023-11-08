Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicCurrent speeds on 2G
kennedybaird

37 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#310643 8-Nov-2023 16:09
Send private message quote this post

Curious whether or not others are noticing a consistent issue with speeds on hyperfibre, or if it's possible that I'm doing something wrong.

Have been running these speedtests every 15 minutes on average for ~22 days now.

There was an interesting stabilisation around the 19th, then some slight degradation over the month.

But the main concern is upload - have never been remotely near 2G upload until something changed a couple of days ago, which has also resulted in the first consistent significant change to download speeds.

If I am able to get above 2gbps down - yet the average down has only been ~670mbps, does that mean the problem is outside my setup? I'm still new to some of this, so any thoughts are appreciated.

Upload

 

 

Download

 

 

Both

 

 

Stats

 

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
cat
12138 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157318 8-Nov-2023 16:16
Send private message quote this post

Please run Speedtests at most every hour. Every 15mins and you’re just causing unnecessary load on both your connection, your ISP’s network as well as the Speedtest server. It is pointless at best to do any more than one per hour. Especially on a Hyperfibre connection this can be seen as somewhat rude to speedtest server operators.

That aside. There is a huge amount of work on Quic’s network also introducing IPoE (DHCP) which will improve things vastly for you. That’s coming soon and a few of us (myself included) have been beta testing it too.

Without knowing more about your setup I’m not sure if it is your setup or what causing it. But PPPoE on Hyperfibre is the problem with most setups out there.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
kennedybaird

37 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3157323 8-Nov-2023 16:29
Send private message quote this post

Noted @michaelmurfy. Have adjusted to every 2 hours to be a little more respectful.

I'm running a Mikrotik RB5009. WAN is 10G SFP module, internally everything is running on Cat6A with minimal length runs. PC that I'm testing from is 10m away from router, and is plugged into the 2.5g.

The thing that is most confusing to me is that I've never seen upload reaching anywhere near the line limit, yet the download is reasonably consistently at the advertised speed. I don't understand why there's such a huge difference, it uses the same cabling for both directions.

The only other thing I can think of is my pihole, but with the recent occurrences of higher speeds on upload, it seems to remove that as a culprit.

I did sign up to beta test as well, didn't get a response in the end but I know the quic team are busy.

Linux
10244 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157327 8-Nov-2023 16:37
Send private message quote this post

@kennedybaird I thought this thread was going to be about GPRS speeds on the OneNZ 2G mobile network



old3eyes
8995 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3157330 8-Nov-2023 16:42
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

@kennedybaird I thought this thread was going to be about GPRS speeds on the OneNZ 2G mobile network




Same here. 😅




Regards,

Old3eyes

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 