#310665 11-Nov-2023 09:00
Hey

 

I've just signed up (changing in early December) after the mess that is now 2degrees - when I called to fix a billing issue (contract credit stopped early) that was harder more complicated process to fix (30 min call) than a disconnection (3 mins)! Glad they have optimised the termination process as will be heavy use for sure!

 

Now, I'm just wondering if it's possible to use DHCP instead of PPPoE?

 

Which will make the transition seamless (vs having to put PPPoE back into the edge router config again).

 

Happy to sign up for beta (but not an option as the connection's not live so no drop down the the account tab) if that will provide DHCP access..




  #3158160 11-Nov-2023 09:08
Read the sticky post?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=307025 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
  #3158173 11-Nov-2023 09:49
Some of us have been beta testing IPoE so DHCP connections are getting close.

If you want to sign up to be a beta tester you can apply to do so. The application process can be found in the Quic portal, there’s also a sticky about it.

  #3158233 11-Nov-2023 11:00
Yep, understand the sticky post, but that was 2 months ago, and the pace they are moving with the upgrades (iI was checking to see if anyone had it enabled via the beta (if that was an option).

 

All good, still on the to do list.




