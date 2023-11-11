Hey

I've just signed up (changing in early December) after the mess that is now 2degrees - when I called to fix a billing issue (contract credit stopped early) that was harder more complicated process to fix (30 min call) than a disconnection (3 mins)! Glad they have optimised the termination process as will be heavy use for sure!

Now, I'm just wondering if it's possible to use DHCP instead of PPPoE?

Which will make the transition seamless (vs having to put PPPoE back into the edge router config again).

Happy to sign up for beta (but not an option as the connection's not live so no drop down the the account tab) if that will provide DHCP access..