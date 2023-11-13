Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicUtterly terrible real world performance
genegeney

66 posts

Master Geek


#310692 13-Nov-2023 19:10
Send private message

Hi all,

 

My QUIC connection went live today (earlier than anticipated, thanks QUIC team), and I've started doing some testing.  I'm on Hyperfibre 2000 and all diagnostics are fine.

 

My performance so far has been worse than my 900/400 connection with 2Degrees.  Speedtests are nowhere near 2gbps up or down.  Real world scenarios, such as downloading from My Visual Studio or from Azure Storage (which used to max out my 900mbps down on 2Degrees, are getting pitifully slow speeds on QUIC:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I know that there is some network improvement activity in progress, but this is quite disappointing.  I'm in the Kapiti Coast, Wellington, so keen to hear from others in the same kind of vicinity in case their experience is different which could point to either a Chorus issue or problem my end.  I'd struggle to see an issue my end, given that everything worked with 2Degrees on both PPPoE and DHCP.

 

Cheers.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
genegeney

66 posts

Master Geek


  #3159178 13-Nov-2023 19:26
Send private message

Connected to an Auckland-based Nord VPN server and getting much better performance:

 

 

 

So it seems either poor routing or poor peering.  Either way, this is very disappointing and looks like I'll be forced to head back to 2Degrees in a month :(

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
ssamjh
Coromandel's CFM
299 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3159249 13-Nov-2023 20:40
Send private message

Is this a download from Sydney by any chance? There is worse performance to Sydney currently but the Quic team are aware of it.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

genegeney

66 posts

Master Geek


  #3159254 13-Nov-2023 20:46
Send private message

Hey.  The My Visual Studio download seems to be in Sydney, and routes through the Vocus network:

 

 

 

Tracing route to sni1gl.wpc.sigmacdn.net [152.199.39.108]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  [redacted] [192.168.1.1]
  2    10 ms    10 ms    10 ms  bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
  3    11 ms    11 ms    10 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
  4    12 ms    11 ms    11 ms  as4826.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.27]
  5    47 ms     *        *     be101.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [114.31.202.50]
  6     *       35 ms     *     be100.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [114.31.202.39]
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8    35 ms    36 ms    35 ms  be1.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.39]
  9    36 ms    37 ms    35 ms  static-1.133.255.49.in-addr.VOCUS.net.au [49.255.133.1]
 10    39 ms    35 ms    36 ms  ae-66.core1.nwa.edgecastcdn.net [152.195.237.129]
 11    34 ms    35 ms    35 ms  152.199.39.108

 

 

 

The Azure BLOB store appears to be in Melbourne, but routes through Sydney:

 

 

 

Tracing route to blob.mel23prdstr11a.store.core.windows.net [20.60.32.1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  [redacted] [192.168.1.1]
  2    10 ms    10 ms    10 ms  bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
  3    10 ms    10 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
  4    11 ms    12 ms    12 ms  as8075.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.23]
  5    37 ms    35 ms    35 ms  ae29-0.icr01.syd03.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.41.238]
  6    48 ms    48 ms    48 ms  be-100-0.ibr01.syd03.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.11.93]
  7     *       47 ms    46 ms  be-7-0.ibr01.mel01.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.28.183]
  8    47 ms    47 ms    49 ms  ae102-0.icr02.mel01.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.11.152]
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14  20.60.32.1  reports: Destination host unreachable.



ssamjh
Coromandel's CFM
299 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3159404 14-Nov-2023 11:45
Send private message

genegeney:

 

Hey.  The My Visual Studio download seems to be in Sydney, and routes through the Vocus network:

 

 

 

Tracing route to sni1gl.wpc.sigmacdn.net [152.199.39.108]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  [redacted] [192.168.1.1]
  2    10 ms    10 ms    10 ms  bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
  3    11 ms    11 ms    10 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
  4    12 ms    11 ms    11 ms  as4826.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.27]
  5    47 ms     *        *     be101.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [114.31.202.50]
  6     *       35 ms     *     be100.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [114.31.202.39]
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8    35 ms    36 ms    35 ms  be1.bdr02.syd03.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.39]
  9    36 ms    37 ms    35 ms  static-1.133.255.49.in-addr.VOCUS.net.au [49.255.133.1]
 10    39 ms    35 ms    36 ms  ae-66.core1.nwa.edgecastcdn.net [152.195.237.129]
 11    34 ms    35 ms    35 ms  152.199.39.108

 

 

 

The Azure BLOB store appears to be in Melbourne, but routes through Sydney:

 

 

 

Tracing route to blob.mel23prdstr11a.store.core.windows.net [20.60.32.1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  [redacted] [192.168.1.1]
  2    10 ms    10 ms    10 ms  bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
  3    10 ms    10 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
  4    11 ms    12 ms    12 ms  as8075.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.23]
  5    37 ms    35 ms    35 ms  ae29-0.icr01.syd03.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.41.238]
  6    48 ms    48 ms    48 ms  be-100-0.ibr01.syd03.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.11.93]
  7     *       47 ms    46 ms  be-7-0.ibr01.mel01.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.28.183]
  8    47 ms    47 ms    49 ms  ae102-0.icr02.mel01.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.11.152]
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14  20.60.32.1  reports: Destination host unreachable.

 

 

 

 

Yeah I reckon that's what's causing it. The team are aware so fingers crossed it gets solved soon.

 

Overall the amount of packet loss on the Quic network has dropped a lot since all the maintenance they've been doing latley. Sydney is the last hurdle. There was maintenance scheduled which was completed but for some reason it's worse than it was before.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

genegeney

66 posts

Master Geek


  #3159510 14-Nov-2023 16:55
Send private message

ssamjh:

 

Yeah I reckon that's what's causing it. The team are aware so fingers crossed it gets solved soon.

 

Overall the amount of packet loss on the Quic network has dropped a lot since all the maintenance they've been doing latley. Sydney is the last hurdle. There was maintenance scheduled which was completed but for some reason it's worse than it was before.

 

 

 

 

Yeah seems like a fair bit of packet loss - based on a recent set of 100 pings, there was 6% packet loss:

 

 

 

Ping statistics for 152.199.39.108:
    Packets: Sent = 100, Received = 94, Lost = 6 (6% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 34ms, Maximum = 49ms, Average = 35ms

ssamjh
Coromandel's CFM
299 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3159715 15-Nov-2023 11:01
Send private message

@genegeney

 

A maintenance window has been announced to have this fixed: https://status.quic.nz/issues/6553e69ca8772476db72a706




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

genegeney

66 posts

Master Geek


  #3159716 15-Nov-2023 11:02
Send private message

Fantastic - thanks for pointing that out!



RunningMan
8093 posts

Uber Geek


  #3159855 15-Nov-2023 15:58
Send private message

ssamjh:

 

A maintenance window has been announced to have this fixed: https://status.quic.nz/issues/6553e69ca8772476db72a706

 

 

 

 

Emergency Maintenance - Sydney PoP

 

 

 

 

Maintenance Planned Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZDT

 

 

This emergency maintenance is being performed to address excess packet loss to traffic routed through our Sydney PoP. During this time we will be performing changes on routing and switching infrastructure, requiring reboots to core network elements.
Interruptions to services and changes in traffic paths may be experienced while this work is taking place.

 

 

 

 

kennedybaird
54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3160273 16-Nov-2023 20:42
Send private message

I've been patiently waiting for the coming updates, if they don't improve the service significantly then I'll have to head back to another provider.

 

 

 

I posted a thread recently @genegeney with some stats, which may be of interest to you.

 

 

 

On top of that, anecdotally the internet feels slower (random buffering on YouTube being the main culprit) for both myself and my partner across all devices, I can only assume it's due to the excess packet loss and hopefully it improves

irpegg
134 posts

Master Geek


  #3160275 16-Nov-2023 20:46
Send private message

Absolute awful performance, all week. 

 

This better be fixed tomorrow as its had significant impact on something i planned tonight or yeah will also be leaving

 

Actually even more annoying ive been checking the status page all week, and its just TICK TICK TICK everything is great! Then you look and find a nested emergency window.  Even someone says above 'they are aware of it' so thanks for making it more obvious for everyone else, just crap garage ISP standard really

michaelmurfy
meow
12428 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160279 16-Nov-2023 21:12
Send private message

@kennedybaird @irpegg I just want to remind you two of the sticky post here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=307025 

 

They're aware of some problems, they're working on them, you're free to move as you're not in contract but it is a huge job basically upgrading the software and equipment for an entire ISP and the improvements they have made already have made things far snappier for myself and many others.

 

If you haven't already I would recommend you subscribe to their status page: https://status.quic.nz/ 

 

irpegg: Actually even more annoying ive been checking the status page all week, and its just TICK TICK TICK everything is great! Then you look and find a nested emergency window.  Even someone says above 'they are aware of it' so thanks for making it more obvious for everyone else, just crap garage ISP standard really

 

Interesting you say this. I encourage you to find a more open provider.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

CYaBro
4139 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160281 16-Nov-2023 21:20
Send private message

I haven’t noticed any issues here untill tonight.
Eldest son just came and asked why he had 15% packet loss in valorant.
He said the servers are in Sydney.
He’s got a tournament tomorrow night so hopefully the maintenance tonight gets it sorted for him.

michaelmurfy
meow
12428 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160284 16-Nov-2023 21:23
Send private message

@CYaBro Yeah it is pretty bad right now: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=AmazonAWS.AP.ap-au-sydney

 

Myself and many others are really looking forward to the maintenance. Looks like it gets worse with load. If your son has a VPN then connecting through to a NZ or AU VPN may help.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

hsvhel
1101 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3160285 16-Nov-2023 21:24
Send private message

irpegg:

 

Absolute awful performance, all week. 

 

This better be fixed tomorrow as its had significant impact on something i planned tonight or yeah will also be leaving

 

Actually even more annoying ive been checking the status page all week, and its just TICK TICK TICK everything is great! Then you look and find a nested emergency window.  Even someone says above 'they are aware of it' so thanks for making it more obvious for everyone else, just crap garage ISP standard really

 

 

Later bro, leave a like and subscribe on the way out (or not, my kids watch stuff that says that)




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

ssamjh
Coromandel's CFM
299 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160286 16-Nov-2023 21:24
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

@CYaBro Yeah it is pretty bad right now: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=AmazonAWS.AP.ap-au-sydney

 

Myself and many others are really looking forward to the maintenance. Looks like it gets worse with load. If your son has a VPN then connecting through to a NZ or AU VPN may help.

 

 

Yep - VPN is solving the issue for me for now. I was seeing spikes of 30-40% in Overwatch just before.

 

I'm very excited for the maintenance just after midnight :D




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic "Sprinter" UFB - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 