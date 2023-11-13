genegeney:

Hi all,

My QUIC connection went live today (earlier than anticipated, thanks QUIC team), and I've started doing some testing. I'm on Hyperfibre 2000 and all diagnostics are fine.

My performance so far has been worse than my 900/400 connection with 2Degrees. Speedtests are nowhere near 2gbps up or down. Real world scenarios, such as downloading from My Visual Studio or from Azure Storage (which used to max out my 900mbps down on 2Degrees, are getting pitifully slow speeds on QUIC:

I know that there is some network improvement activity in progress, but this is quite disappointing. I'm in the Kapiti Coast, Wellington, so keen to hear from others in the same kind of vicinity in case their experience is different which could point to either a Chorus issue or problem my end. I'd struggle to see an issue my end, given that everything worked with 2Degrees on both PPPoE and DHCP.

Cheers.