Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicQuic issues with VOIP.
Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1339 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#310715 15-Nov-2023 21:30
Send private message

I've been on quic for a few months now, and generally very happy with it.

 

I'm on a 300/100 plan, using Ethernet to an RT-AC87U that usually reliably handles the bandwidth.

 

However, in the last couple of days, VOIP quality to Japan (using all of Signal, Viber, Skype, Google Meet, Jitsi) has been uniformly awful downstream only. My business partner can see and hear me fine, but I can't see or hear him with any reliability. Audio is choppy, video looks like 240p resolution. I'm trying to use this for business meetings, which is a problem.

 

Other points: High-end computers on both ends (less than a year old, everything up to date) with 2.5 gig ethernet connection.
I've swapped out the router for a known good Asus router, no change.
Using my laptop with Wi-Fi and ethernet, no change.
Speedtests to various providers show full 300/100 speeds, and they are as they should be.
I tried calling a mate in Sydney on Signal and FB messenger. Same result, no change.

 

My business partner has tried various devices at his end (laptop, desktop, phone, on ethernet, Wi-Fi, and data) with no improvement.

 

I've tethered both my desktop and laptop through my phone connection, and it works perfectly, eliminating the router(s) and the provider as the problem.
The process of elimination suggests that the only issue left is with my provider.
Am I missing something?




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic
ssamjh
340 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3160005 15-Nov-2023 21:32
Send private message

It's possibly related to the current Sydney packet loss issue. There is a "fix" planned on Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

Maintenance Planned Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZDT

 

 

This emergency maintenance is being performed to address excess packet loss to traffic routed through our Sydney PoP. During this time we will be performing changes on routing and switching infrastructure, requiring reboots to core network elements.
Interruptions to services and changes in traffic paths may be experienced while this work is taking place.

 

 

 




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
MarcJapan
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3160023 16-Nov-2023 02:02
Send private message

That might explain it... (Gurezaemon's business partner here...) we've been racking our brains over this one as nothing seemed to work, and things are rock solid here at my end in Japan (10gig fiberoptic on my end), and I've verified that I can contact people in other countries without issue. Any idea what time on Friday the fix is planned?

 

 

hucknz
32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3160043 16-Nov-2023 08:00
Send private message

They usually make changes really early morning NZ time. Quic publicly notifies of their maintenance windows so if you check the status page on their website you’ll be able to see what’s planned and the time window.



RunningMan
8891 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160186 16-Nov-2023 15:24
Send private message

MarcJapan: Any idea what time on Friday the fix is planned?

 

 

ssamjh:

 

Maintenance Planned Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZDT 

 

Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1339 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160232 16-Nov-2023 18:13
Send private message

Strangely, the issue seemed to be fixed by this morning, still a day before the scheduled maintenance. All's well that ends well!




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

michaelmurfy
meow
13209 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160241 16-Nov-2023 18:27
Send private message

It is looking better but still not perfect: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=AmazonAWS.AP.ap-au-sydney





Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

myfullflavour
896 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #3160290 16-Nov-2023 21:36
Send private message

Packet loss to Sydney is about 50% right now.

They’ve be better off disengaging their Sydney pop completely and sending the traffic via their transit provider in th interim!



naggyman
697 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160292 16-Nov-2023 21:55
Send private message

Yeah it is getting pretty bad this evening. Currently sitting around 30% packet loss to AWS ap-southeast-2

yitz
2047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160306 17-Nov-2023 01:10
Send private message

Why is Microsoft / Amazon AWS traffic being handed to their Sydney PoP when there is clearly no capacity? Looking at the internet exchange graphs there's pretty clearly a 1 gig link in there somewhere.

Gwilson
134 posts

Master Geek


  #3160311 17-Nov-2023 06:02
Send private message

Looking to be much improved for me this morning.  ~30% packet loss last night, close to 0% currently.

 

Hope that's got things sorted.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright