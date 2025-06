I can traceroute to, but not past, bng1.quic.net.nz this morning from either inside or outside (last try 7:15am) and it seems like nothing's getting through.

Also looks like 0-1% traffic from the BNG out?

Status page says fine, and nobody else has beat me to posting here yet about it, which is kinda surprising! (Makes me wonder if I've missed something, apologies if I have)

Anyone else also having issues?