Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicQuic down for anyone else?
Gwilson

135 posts

Master Geek


#310737 18-Nov-2023 07:18
Send private message

Hi,

 

We've lost all internet, seemed to start about 50 mins ago.

 

Anyone else got issues this morning?

 

 

 

Create new topic
HowickDota
420 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160738 18-Nov-2023 07:24
Send private message

Down for me too PPP won't connect

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
evilonenz
/dev/urandom
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160739 18-Nov-2023 07:25
Send private message

Yep, the team are looking in to it.

 

https://status.quic.nz/issues/6557afbca8772476db72ad19

 

 




Smokeping

 

Referral Links:

 

Quic - Use code R536299EPGOCN at checkout for free setup
Contact Energy - Use code FRTQDXB for $100 credit

Gwilson

135 posts

Master Geek


  #3160741 18-Nov-2023 07:28
Send private message

That's no good.  Where are you?  We are in Wellington.

 

I expect it's a consequence of their overnight work but it is outside the maint window they advised.

 

Think I'm going to need to look for another ISP.   The Quic website has no indication of an outage, just a note that my invoice is due, and I've been with them not even a month....

 

 

 

CORRECTION: They have just posted a message so they are working on it.



evilonenz
/dev/urandom
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160742 18-Nov-2023 07:29
Send private message

See my post above, they have an incident on their status page?




Smokeping

 

Referral Links:

 

Quic - Use code R536299EPGOCN at checkout for free setup
Contact Energy - Use code FRTQDXB for $100 credit

Linux
11267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160743 18-Nov-2023 07:30
Send private message

@Gwilson Read the post above your one and click on the link

CYaBro
4552 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3160746 18-Nov-2023 07:35
Send private message

No issues here. Oamaru.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MattEast
277 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3160748 18-Nov-2023 07:59
Send private message

Working fine here after a router reboot. Worth a try if it’s still down.




Matt East

 

 



HowickDota
420 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3160752 18-Nov-2023 08:06
Send private message

Back up in Auckland

Gwilson

135 posts

Master Geek


  #3160754 18-Nov-2023 08:09
Send private message

Yep, we are back, no reboot, Quic just fixed it.

 

Gwilson

135 posts

Master Geek


  #3160757 18-Nov-2023 08:25
Send private message

Offline again, spoke too soon.

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160760 18-Nov-2023 08:36
Send private message

Yeah partial connectivity issues here in Wellington.. e.g. facebook is unreachable

 

 

ping www.facebook.com

 

Pinging star-mini.c10r.facebook.com [157.240.8.35] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 103.139.184.120: TTL expired in transit.
Reply from 103.139.184.120: TTL expired in transit.
Reply from 103.139.184.120: TTL expired in transit.
Reply from 103.139.184.120: TTL expired in transit.

 

Ping statistics for 157.240.8.35:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),

 

tracert www.facebook.com

 

Tracing route to star-mini.c10r.facebook.com [157.240.8.35]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2    10 ms    11 ms    11 ms  bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
  3    11 ms    10 ms    10 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
  4    11 ms    11 ms    12 ms  pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
  5    11 ms    11 ms    10 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
  6    11 ms    12 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
  7    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
  8    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
  9    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
 10    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
 11    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
 12    11 ms    12 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
 13    11 ms    12 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
 14    11 ms    11 ms    11 ms  pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
 15    11 ms    11 ms    12 ms  pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160764 18-Nov-2023 09:02
Send private message

All good here........  Auckland (Rodney district)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160778 18-Nov-2023 09:19
Send private message

Yeah appears to have resolved itself shortly after my post. Quic status showing resolved and I'm no longer having any issues I can see.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

Gwilson

135 posts

Master Geek


  #3160793 18-Nov-2023 10:09
Send private message

Back to normal here in Wellington also.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright