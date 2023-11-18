That's no good. Where are you? We are in Wellington.

I expect it's a consequence of their overnight work but it is outside the maint window they advised.

Think I'm going to need to look for another ISP. The Quic website has no indication of an outage, just a note that my invoice is due, and I've been with them not even a month....

CORRECTION: They have just posted a message so they are working on it.