Hi,
We've lost all internet, seemed to start about 50 mins ago.
Anyone else got issues this morning?
Yep, the team are looking in to it.
https://status.quic.nz/issues/6557afbca8772476db72ad19
That's no good. Where are you? We are in Wellington.
I expect it's a consequence of their overnight work but it is outside the maint window they advised.
Think I'm going to need to look for another ISP. The Quic website has no indication of an outage, just a note that my invoice is due, and I've been with them not even a month....
CORRECTION: They have just posted a message so they are working on it.
See my post above, they have an incident on their status page?
Yep, we are back, no reboot, Quic just fixed it.
Yeah partial connectivity issues here in Wellington.. e.g. facebook is unreachable
ping www.facebook.com
Pinging star-mini.c10r.facebook.com [157.240.8.35] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 103.139.184.120: TTL expired in transit.
Reply from 103.139.184.120: TTL expired in transit.
Reply from 103.139.184.120: TTL expired in transit.
Reply from 103.139.184.120: TTL expired in transit.
Ping statistics for 157.240.8.35:
Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
tracert www.facebook.com
Tracing route to star-mini.c10r.facebook.com [157.240.8.35]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1
2 10 ms 11 ms 11 ms bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
3 11 ms 10 ms 10 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
4 11 ms 11 ms 12 ms pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
5 11 ms 11 ms 10 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
6 11 ms 12 ms 11 ms pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
7 11 ms 11 ms 11 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
8 11 ms 11 ms 11 ms pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
9 11 ms 11 ms 11 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
10 11 ms 11 ms 11 ms pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
11 11 ms 11 ms 11 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
12 11 ms 12 ms 11 ms pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
13 11 ms 12 ms 11 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
14 11 ms 11 ms 11 ms pe1-akl2.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.120]
15 11 ms 11 ms 12 ms pe1-akl1.vetta.net [103.139.184.64]
All good here........ Auckland (Rodney district)
Yeah appears to have resolved itself shortly after my post. Quic status showing resolved and I'm no longer having any issues I can see.
