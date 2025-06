fullofideas:

@kennedybaird Don't get me wrong, I feel the same way and I totally feel the frustration. They're my only ISP now (it was my secondary ISP) after 2degrees had been mucking me around for some time where it got to the point that my speeds with 2degrees dropped to 400Mbit and I was experiencing random issues. With Quic, yes, I experience issues especially more since I am a beta tester but the work they've been doing has them heading in the right way plus I really appreciate they're listening to people as they're building their network.

Note, I don't work for them at all or have any association with them but can share some light details. IPoE is working in beta but there is a lot for them to iron out with their weekly maintenance "network rebuilds" they've been doing before it is in Production and when it is your main point regarding speed will be what is advertised assuming you've got suitable hardware to support it. The main problem is you're on Hyperfibre with PPPoE which requires a far gruntier router. The portal I'm pretty sure may be broken in parts with what is being rebuilt but network stability and fixing this up is the main priority for them currently.

This is outside of this topic however. The core issue for this thread is a process requiring human interaction didn't get completed and is unrelated to the other issues right now.

But while I have had a rocky run over the last 2 months of beta testing I (and the other beta testers) am doing it for the rest of you as well as giving advise to them to implement so when they go to prod and open up IPoE along with the other features they're working on it'll be near perfect for everyone else. They're only a very small ISP (it is Vetta behind the scenes) and team who has grown massively over this year and what they're implementing right now especially network wise (like using ECMP load balancing in their new network) is stuff that many other bigger providers with much more resources don't have. I trust that once they've had this massive chunk of work done, had some celebrations etc they'll work on the smaller things like automatic IPv6 subnetting and more automation again and trust me when I say - they're very, very close here to going to production.

The guy behind the Quic account has had to go overseas suddenly so you may not see a post here or official word until he is back.