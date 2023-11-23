I woke up this morning to a house with no internet, so of course I tried refreshing my PPPoE session but it wouldn't reconnect. "Hmm," I thought, "better check from the other side of the connection." (I love that Quic lets me do this.)



I tried to login to my Quic account from my phone, but I got an error on the account page:



SQLSTATE[08S01]: Communication link failure: 1047 WSREP has not yet prepared node for application use (SQL: select * from `tblconfiguration`)

But I could still access the quic.nz homepage, so I went to look at their status and saw this new grey colour that I've never seen there before:



So it looks like my new favourite ISP is having a bad day. Does anyone know anything more?