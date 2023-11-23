Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsQuicIs Quic down?
iacvlvs

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310798 23-Nov-2023 06:53
I woke up this morning to a house with no internet, so of course I tried refreshing my PPPoE session but it wouldn't reconnect. "Hmm," I thought, "better check from the other side of the connection." (I love that Quic lets me do this.)

 


I tried to login to my Quic account from my phone, but I got an error on the account page:

 

SQLSTATE[08S01]: Communication link failure: 1047 WSREP has not yet prepared node for application use (SQL: select * from `tblconfiguration`)

 

 

 

But I could still access the quic.nz homepage, so I went to look at their status and saw this new grey colour that I've never seen there before:

 

 

 

So it looks like my new favourite ISP is having a bad day. Does anyone know anything more?

 1 | 2 | 3
Jiriteach
1114 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162634 23-Nov-2023 06:55
See here - https://status.quic.nz/components/5980f2e5d53d1509e2dd9714 




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
kennedybaird
63 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3162637 23-Nov-2023 07:08
@quic, really appreciating the detailed status updates this time! 🙏

 

 

 

That being said it is still annoying not being able to start work on time in the morning 😔

hsvhel
1223 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3162638 23-Nov-2023 07:17
kennedybaird:

@quic, really appreciating the detailed status updates this time! 🙏


 


That being said it is still annoying not being able to start work on time in the morning 😔


Agreed, less than ideal but….great reason to go out for a coffee.
Can you revert to mobile hotspot or borrow the neighbours?




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 



jonb
1769 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3162639 23-Nov-2023 07:25
Looks like is fixed now

CYaBro
4554 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3162640 23-Nov-2023 07:32
Still unable to get to the quic account page.

We lost internet about 11:30 last night and it’s been up and down a few times since then.
Hopefully that’s sorted now.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

kennedybaird
63 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3162643 23-Nov-2023 07:43
hsvhel: 
Agreed, less than ideal but….great reason to go out for a coffee.
Can you revert to mobile hotspot or borrow the neighbours?


I'm working for an American company so my morning hours are very important.

 

Only have a few crossover hours with my Brazilian team (they no longer do DST), then I have a short window with EST, then a slightly longer window with PST. Winter is brutal, start at 6am and have everyone who is at the end of their day coming at me a hundred miles an hour while I'm using the bluelight from my monitor to try blast my braincells awake 😅

 

Hotspot worked ok for this morning, where we live in Wellington we seem to be in a little bit of a deadzone. If i'm on a phone call and take two steps it can drop out  

 

 

jonb
1769 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3162646 23-Nov-2023 07:52
CYaBro: Still unable to get to the quic account page.

We lost internet about 11:30 last night and it’s been up and down a few times since then.
Hopefully that’s sorted now.

 

Was dropping in and out for me from 5am this morning then was fully down about 6.45am



pdjackson002
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3162647 23-Nov-2023 07:59
Yes. Still down for me. PPPoE up but no pkts coming in.

hsvhel
1223 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3162656 23-Nov-2023 08:07
kennedybaird:

hsvhel: 
Agreed, less than ideal but….great reason to go out for a coffee.
Can you revert to mobile hotspot or borrow the neighbours?


I'm working for an American company so my morning hours are very important.


Only have a few crossover hours with my Brazilian team (they no longer do DST), then I have a short window with EST, then a slightly longer window with PST. Winter is brutal, start at 6am and have everyone who is at the end of their day coming at me a hundred miles an hour while I'm using the bluelight from my monitor to try blast my braincells awake 😅


Hotspot worked ok for this morning, where we live in Wellington we seem to be in a little bit of a deadzone. If i'm on a phone call and take two steps it can drop out  


 


I hear ya, sounds like we are in a very similar position with global offices.
My connx is still bouncing around as I typed this




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1342 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162659 23-Nov-2023 08:28
And it just stopped again for 15 mins. Again. And then it's back. And then it's off again.

 

I'm really hoping they get their act together shortly - supporting the 'scrappy young player' in the market is good and all, but it starts to get old when I have to use tethering to send time-critical jobs.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Lias
5577 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162660 23-Nov-2023 08:29
I was up earlier to read this thread, but then have been down for the last ~20 minutes.. just came back up.

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

michaelmurfy
meow
13213 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162671 23-Nov-2023 09:08
I saw a blip of a few connections - incident here: https://status.quic.nz/issues/655e1fb8f02f4604c417a695 

 

Their network here: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=QuicTesting 

 

Thankfully though these network elements are likely being replaced with their network rebuild they're currently doing.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

pdjackson002
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#3162751 23-Nov-2023 10:45
Still down. Last reset of router AND ont was 0900-ish.

 

After that, PPPoe (was) up, traffic being sent. Nothing being received.

 

Tracert from internet seems to show a routing loop.....

 

.....

 

15     be3589.ccr61.akl01.atlas.cogentco.com     (154.54.86.206)     317.782     ms     322.376     ms     324.432     ms      
 16     be2194.rcr61.b073288-1.akl01.atlas.cogentco.com     (154.54.88.214)     318.399     ms     323.072     ms     pe1-akl1.vetta.net     (116.251.187.161)     311.608     ms      
 17     pe1-akl1.vetta.net     (116.251.187.161)     304.555     ms     311.346     ms     304.501     ms      
 18     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     306.905     ms     312.063     ms     311.961     ms      
 19     bng1.quic.net.nz     (103.139.184.101)     310.290     ms     310.242     ms     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     304.061     ms      
 20     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     312.152     ms     310.012     ms     303.240     ms      
 21     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     312.202     ms     303.203     ms     310.393     ms      
 22     bng1.quic.net.nz     (103.139.184.101)     312.805     ms     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     310.143     ms     bng1.quic.net.nz     (103.139.184.101)     310.746     ms      
 23     bng1.quic.net.nz     (103.139.184.101)     303.974     ms     305.753     ms     303.581     ms      
 24     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     310.181     ms     312.369     ms     312.397     ms      
 25     bng1.quic.net.nz     (103.139.184.101)     305.673     ms     303.647     ms     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     310.551     ms      
 26     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     310.268     ms     307.080     ms     bng1.quic.net.nz     (103.139.184.101)     303.573     ms      
 27     bng1.quic.net.nz     (103.139.184.101)     312.654     ms     307.426     ms     305.828     ms      
 28     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     312.418     ms     312.941     ms     312.474     ms      
 29     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     310.850     ms     310.726     ms     bng1.quic.net.nz     (103.139.184.101)     307.491     ms      
 30     pe1-akl2.vetta.net     (116.251.186.177)     312.488     ms     303.608 

 

(No, I can not reset my router - again - as I have had to leave to find Internet)

 

Sigh...

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
13213 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162754 23-Nov-2023 10:59
@pdjackson002 Log a fault in the Quic portal if you haven't already!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

pdjackson002
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3162757 23-Nov-2023 11:14
michaelmurfy:

 

@pdjackson002 Log a fault in the Quic portal if you haven't already!

 

 

Thanks. How exactly? 

 

The LFC is ok, PPPoE is UP and I get an IP. So that's not the correct fault to log. It does not look like a Chorus issue and that looks to be the only fault that can be logged.

 

Its the routing some how. I dont want that $199+GST charge for Chorus to look and NFF.

 

 

 

 

