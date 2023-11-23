Have been with QUIC for only a short period and am having to move on. There's been a high number of disconnection issues, packet loss and poor performance. I knew there were network issues, and am aware that QUIC are working to upgrade and resolve things, but it's just too unreliable at the moment. Here are the logs from my Unifi UDM when I switched from 2Degrees:
Now for the fun of reconnecting to 2Degrees. For some reason, on a requested ASAP connection date, they can't do it until the 30th....that's despite it being an entirely remote connection that's required. Sigh. So fed up with the state of broadband in NZ. It's either crap performance or crap service. I was lucky, in the UK before I moved to NZ four years ago, to have fibre to the home at 300mbps - it was consistently fantastic in terms of performance from the main CDNs. The provider was similar to QUIC in that it was fantastic if you're technical. I miss those guys.