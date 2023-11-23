michaelmurfy: genegeney: I'm pleased you've had a better experience than me. If my results were the same, I wouldn't be leaving. As I said before, you will have seen my post where I provided screenshots of the performance I've been getting. IMHO based on every single one of your threads as soon as there is a speed issue you're very quick to jump ship. This is basically all you post about on here: Stuff / Devoli: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=270235 2degrees: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=280564 Orcon (Vocus - same network as 2degrees now): https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=301946 2degrees: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=249013&page_no=3#2557403 Quic: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=194&topicId=310692 That is a few ISP's in just a few short years you've had issues with over the same thing all over the same CDN also. To be honest, I don't think you'll ever be fully happy with any ISP and also I would look at your own setup considering many people have stated they're not having any issues either. I don't know if there is something you're running, a router configuration issue or what but there is also a chance you'll see issues on 2degrees also again then jump ship to another ISP. I need to reiterate that all ISP's have issues. The internet is not perfect, internet routes change which means CDN performance can too especially if there has been a large game update or release as an example. I can basically get full speed from Microsoft even right now so I am not sure what is up with your setup but it is perhaps worth taking a closer look at it.

No opinion required - it's right there in black and white as a fact 😀. Yes indeed...I'm not happy to pay for a service I'm not getting and will move on accordingly. Why would I stay where things aren't working properly? I've been pretty disappointed across the board until 2Degrees whom I've been with for quite a while. So, to your point about me going to them and jumping, that doesn't make sense. I switched to QUIC because I could get Hyperfibre and I liked the idea of a network for techies. But I'm not going to pay (more than 2Degrees) for a service I'm not benefiting from properly - I get worse performance in the areas that matter to me.

In terms of my setup being the issue, that really doesn't make any sense whatsoever. Everything works fine on 2Degrees. I switched to QUIC and the performance is worse. If things are fine, on my setup with 2Degrees, what makes you think my setup is the cause of issues on QUIC (or the other providers I tried and moved away from)? I'm not going to suggest that my setup is perfect and optimised in every way, but I work in IT and am CCNA certified so am sure it's not drastically misconfigured.