Zzark: xpd: Think they've been swamped with new users a bit faster than they were prepared for :) Overall Im happy with them, getting some odd DNS error in my logs, but they may have been appearing since I was with 2D as well, just didnt take any notice ....... As a paying customer that is not issues to address. As a business they should either refund all impacted customers, and limit the new onboarding. It seem greed has taken over and the paying customers put on the back burner. “Who cares they have to pay anyway”

I would agree with you on this totally, They should limit the sign up process accept less customers.Get on top of things first. They might be open about the issues they have which is fine. But at the end of the day they have too many issues. I for one was with Quic months ago tested them out for 2 weeks found them extremely average for speed, Left within two weeks, I liked every other aspect of them but overall speed was way below the major players not even close. Anyone else who says other wise is just a fanboy which there are a few. Love the UI they have and everything else they offer but Vetta is just not up to it compared with the likes of Vocus or Vodafone for actual throughput.

I would say if you don't really care about speed that much and can sit tight for a year or so while they improve go for them. Otherwise i would look elsewhere.