MurderFace

I am very much a networking novice but have dabbled into very basic diagnostics when network issues arrive.

I joined up with quic when I stumbled across this forum giving it great reviews. So far aside from the odd outages the can last up to an hour or so its been good.

However since Ive joined over the last 6 months Ive had an off and on packet loss issues. It has not been to much of and issue however as of late has gotten worse

it can range anywhere from 2 to 5% packet loss consonantly.



I at first thought it was my old huawei ont box because on the quic client I cant seem run Diagnostics anymore. However I don't have a spare one of those lying around so I cant really test it.



Recently tho I used WinMTR and I captured a bit of traffic to 8.8.8.8 to find if I can see where the issue lied.



These are the results. (Keep in mind I personal do not know if this is the proper way to test for issues like this so take this test with a grain on salt)





|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| WinMTR statistics |

| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|--

| 192.168.1.1 - 0 | 2121 | 2121 | 0 | 0 | 18 | 0 |

| bng2.quic.net.nz - 0 | 2120 | 2120 | 1 | 1 | 20 | 1 |

| pe1-chc4.quic.net.nz - 1 | 2113 | 2111 | 1 | 1 | 24 | 2 |

| pe1-akl1.vetta.net - 2 | 2014 | 1986 | 16 | 17 | 219 | 17 |

| pe1-akl2.vetta.net - 3 | 1957 | 1914 | 16 | 18 | 226 | 17 |

| pe1-syd1.vetta.net - 2 | 1981 | 1944 | 40 | 41 | 241 | 40 |

| 15169.syd.equinix.com - 3 | 1914 | 1860 | 40 | 43 | 239 | 41 |

| 108.170.247.65 - 2 | 1973 | 1934 | 40 | 42 | 243 | 41 |

| 142.250.224.221 - 3 | 1923 | 1871 | 41 | 43 | 300 | 42 |

| dns.google - 2 | 2000 | 1968 | 40 | 41 | 248 | 41 |

|________________________________________________|______|______|_____

I have also done a test with packetlosstest.com and typical get around the 1.5% to 5% packet loss.



What are your thoughts on this and what else could I do to test this if this is not the way to test for an issue like this? Also how can I pass this info on to try and get the ball rolling to resolve this issue.