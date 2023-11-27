Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVetta and QuicQuic Packet loss issue.
MurderFace

2 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


#310852 27-Nov-2023 00:42
Send private message

I am very much a networking novice but have dabbled into very basic diagnostics when network issues arrive.

 

I joined up with quic when I stumbled across this forum giving it great reviews. So far aside from the odd outages the can last up to an hour or so its been good. 
However since Ive joined over the last 6 months Ive had an off and on packet loss issues. It has not been to much of and issue however as of late has gotten worse
it can range anywhere from 2 to 5% packet loss consonantly.

I at first thought it was my old huawei ont box because on the quic client I cant seem run Diagnostics anymore. However I don't have a spare one of those lying around so I cant really test it.

Recently tho I used WinMTR and I captured a bit of traffic to 8.8.8.8 to find if I can see where the issue lied. 

These are the results. (Keep in mind I personal do not know if this is the proper way to test for issues like this so take this test with a grain on salt)

 



|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|--
|                             192.168.1.1 -  0 | 2121 | 2121 |    0 |    0 |   18 |    0 |
|                  bng2.quic.net.nz -      0 | 2120 | 2120 |    1 |    1 |   20 |    1 |
|              pe1-chc4.quic.net.nz -    1 | 2113 | 2111 |    1 |    1 |   24 |    2 |
|                pe1-akl1.vetta.net -     2 | 2014 | 1986 |   16 |   17 |  219 |   17 |
|                pe1-akl2.vetta.net -     3 | 1957 | 1914 |   16 |   18 |  226 |   17 |
|                pe1-syd1.vetta.net -    2 | 1981 | 1944 |   40 |   41 |  241 |   40 |
|             15169.syd.equinix.com -   3 | 1914 | 1860 |   40 |   43 |  239 |   41 |
|                    108.170.247.65 -     2 | 1973 | 1934 |   40 |   42 |  243 |   41 |
|                   142.250.224.221 -    3 | 1923 | 1871 |   41 |   43 |  300 |   42 |
|                        dns.google -       2 | 2000 | 1968 |   40 |   41 |  248 |   41 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|_____
 

 

I have also done a test with packetlosstest.com and typical get around the 1.5% to 5% packet loss. 
 
What are your thoughts on this and what else could I do to test this if this is not the way to test for an issue like this? Also how can I pass this info on to try and get the ball rolling to resolve this issue.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
ssamjh
353 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 171

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3164273 27-Nov-2023 00:54
Send private message

It's something they are aware of. Check the pinned thread. Over the last few months the team have been really hard at work essentially creating a brand new network with the intention of moving everyone over to it. The first step to begin the migration is on the 29th from 12am. The new network in my testing has essentially zero packet loss. https://status.quic.nz/issues/65615ac010bdfb6e0b182725

 

 

 

Old https://home.sjh.at/smokeping/?target=QuicTesting.QuicBNG1

 

 

 

New https://home.sjh.at/smokeping/?target=QuicTesting.bng1-akl1

 

 




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Rocket1G - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network



MurderFace

2 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3164274 27-Nov-2023 01:22
Send private message

That looks very promising thanks for the quick reply.

Codex
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3164890 28-Nov-2023 09:28
Send private message

Glad I checked here, tried flicking them a message about packet loss but haven't heard back yet.

 

I'm experiencing the same, although it's causing a lot of pain with some things I use

 

1-5% average, sometimes 8% or so



michaelmurfy
meow
13350 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10323

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164892 28-Nov-2023 09:37
Send private message

@Codex Some users are worse than others too. I'm seeing up to 10% currently! But their new network is performing at 0% packet loss also:

 

 

First change for fixing this starts tonight with the start of the implementation of their new network so wishing them all the best! This is a huge, huge job.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

AndrewTG
28 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7


  #3164896 28-Nov-2023 09:46
Send private message

I sure hope the packet loss issue is resolved with tonight's migration, I feel like it has gotten much worse since the Sydney maintenance.

Codex
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3164898 28-Nov-2023 09:52
Send private message

Hoping the migration goes well

 

I thought I was going mad, spent a day resetting and reconfiguring things, changing cables, all that jazz 😂

bartong
38 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7


  #3165547 29-Nov-2023 10:19
Send private message

Sadly looks like they could not complete the migration and had to rollback (updates on the status page.) 😢

 

https://status.quic.nz/issues/65615ac010bdfb6e0b182725

 

Hopefully they can get this across the line soon. I'm definitely looking to switch over to Quic but I'd prefer to wait until after they've completed this migration since it is such a significant change!

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Codex
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3165549 29-Nov-2023 10:26
Send private message

Yeah and the current loss is pretty frustrating lol was disappointed to see the migration didn't go through but understandable, these things happen

pc

pc
120 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 12

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3165552 29-Nov-2023 10:30
Send private message

bartong:

 

Sadly looks like they could not complete the migration and had to rollback (updates on the status page.) 😢

 

 

was wondering what happened, from midnight till ~5am my connection was looking so good, lost connection briefly and was then back to packet loss and spikey pings.

 

so might be looking good when that issue is resolved.

ssamjh
353 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 171

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3165555 29-Nov-2023 10:40
Send private message

I'm sure we'll see a new maintenance window pop up fairly soon. The Quic team are very dedicated to what they do.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Rocket1G - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

bartong
38 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7


  #3165570 29-Nov-2023 11:04
Send private message

Codex:

 

Yeah and the current loss is pretty frustrating lol was disappointed to see the migration didn't go through but understandable, these things happen

 

 

Yeah agree. I work in the IT Project space, mostly large enterprise, so I've seen firsthand that changes like these in a production environment are extremely difficult to execute correctly, and since this is mission-critical for them there is no option for any lingering issues.  I'm glad to see they had an effective rollback plan which they were able to carry out.  In many respects that makes me feel better about potentially giving them my business! Their status updates giving so much transparency is also really awesome.

aj6828
148 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 44

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3165710 29-Nov-2023 13:20
Send private message

All the best for the team I'm also waiting till they upgrade to the new network so i can get dhcp ..




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by ASN 9790 Network

 

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

michaelmurfy
meow
13350 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10323

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165718 29-Nov-2023 13:37
Send private message

aj6828: All the best for the team I'm also waiting till they upgrade to the new network so i can get dhcp ..

 

IPoE / DHCP works very well too ;) they've made great progress here.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

ssamjh
353 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 171

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3165720 29-Nov-2023 13:38
Send private message

bartong:

 

Codex:

 

Yeah and the current loss is pretty frustrating lol was disappointed to see the migration didn't go through but understandable, these things happen

 

 

Yeah agree. I work in the IT Project space, mostly large enterprise, so I've seen firsthand that changes like these in a production environment are extremely difficult to execute correctly, and since this is mission-critical for them there is no option for any lingering issues.  I'm glad to see they had an effective rollback plan which they were able to carry out.  In many respects that makes me feel better about potentially giving them my business! Their status updates giving so much transparency is also really awesome.

 

 

I'm in their beta program which means even more contact with the Quic team, a lot of behind the scenes stuff (which I love).

 

aj6828: All the best for the team I'm also waiting till they upgrade to the new network so i can get dhcp ..

 

And currently my home connection is IPoE or DHCP and it's awesome.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Rocket1G - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

aj6828
148 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 44

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3165743 29-Nov-2023 14:14
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

aj6828: All the best for the team I'm also waiting till they upgrade to the new network so i can get dhcp ..

 

IPoE / DHCP works very well too ;) they've made great progress here.

 

 

 

 

i have applied to be a beta tester late hopefully i get to test it out soon.. 

 

they might be too busy planning the migration .. 




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by ASN 9790 Network

 

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 