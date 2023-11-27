KiwiSurfer

We have a new build nearly completed in Auckland (Chorus LFC) so i am just planning ahead which RSP to order the new UFB connection through. Quic is one I am looking at (along with Voyager and Prodigi).

I know Quic is a bare bones ISP -- do they only do transfers in of already live connections from other RSPs or can you request a new connection through them as well? I understand new connections need to be requested via a RSP (and not via Chorus directly).

Our new address is not showing up yet in some of the RSPs i've checked so I guess there is a process that needs to be done manually etc. Would it be better if I went with a more established RSP who have more experience with new connections and then transfer out to Quic?