ForumsVetta and QuicIs Quic suitable for a new connection?
KiwiSurfer

Uber Geek
#310870 27-Nov-2023 20:04
We have a new build nearly completed in Auckland (Chorus LFC) so i am just planning ahead which RSP to order the new UFB connection through. Quic is one I am looking at (along with Voyager and Prodigi).

 

I know Quic is a bare bones ISP -- do they only do transfers in of already live connections from other RSPs or can you request a new connection through them as well? I understand new connections need to be requested via a RSP (and not via Chorus directly).

 

Our new address is not showing up yet in some of the RSPs i've checked so I guess there is a process that needs to be done manually etc. Would it be better if I went with a more established RSP who have more experience with new connections and then transfer out to Quic?

RunningMan
Uber Geek
  #3164675 27-Nov-2023 20:15
Just order the install direct with Chorus and sort out the ISP when it's time to move in.

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/request-install 



ssamjh
Ultimate Geek
  #3164678 27-Nov-2023 20:16
Sounds like it might need a manual touch. Quic should be able to help though.

 

I got a new installation requested via them for my mums place and while it took Chorus about 2 months, they did do it. This was for an address that did register though.

 

 

 

Before you do go with Quic, just be aware that they are currently undergoing a fairly big network redesign and until the new one is working there may be some packet loss and stability issues. I have complete faith that their new network will be a LOT better, but just something to be aware of. And hopefully by the time you move in, everything will be sorted.

 

 

 

As for getting the ONT, there is a way to request an install via Chorus, so that could be an option too.




timmmay
Uber Geek
  #3164680 27-Nov-2023 20:26
Personally I'd go with a more established, full service ISP initially, then you can move to Quic later if you feel a need to. 



nztim
Uber Geek
  #3164822 28-Nov-2023 03:27
If the ONT is installed give QUIC the ONT serial number, easy as that

Address searches vary per RSP as there are different LFC databases to search




smac
Ultimate Geek
#3164880 28-Nov-2023 08:58
...and from my own personal and commercial experience, if you have any alternative to Chorus in your region, use them...........

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek
  #3164885 28-Nov-2023 09:13
smac: ...and from my own personal and commercial experience, if you have any alternative to Chorus in your region, use them...........

 

That's a little harsh especially on a smaller provider trying to do right for their customers... They're going through a full network replacement with the first maintenance window this week: https://status.quic.nz/issues/65615ac010bdfb6e0b182725

 

Also as a customer myself I haven't actually had too many issues. So by the time the OP is connected they're likely on the new core network. So past experiences especially the known and documented ones they're trying to resolve don't reflect on future experiences.




smac
Ultimate Geek
  #3164887 28-Nov-2023 09:17
michaelmurfy:

 

smac: ...and from my own personal and commercial experience, if you have any alternative to Chorus in your region, use them...........

 

That's a little harsh especially on a smaller provider trying to do right for their customers... They're going through a full network replacement with the first maintenance window this week: https://status.quic.nz/issues/65615ac010bdfb6e0b182725

 

Also as a customer myself I haven't actually had too many issues. So by the time the OP is connected they're likely on the new core network. So past experiences especially the known and documented ones they're trying to resolve don't reflect on future experiences.

 

 

 

 

Nooooo.....I'm not bagging Quic, I'm bagging Chorus. My personal experiences with them have been a train wreck, every single time. 

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek
  #3164888 28-Nov-2023 09:25
smac: Nooooo.....I'm not bagging Quic, I'm bagging Chorus. My personal experiences with them have been a train wreck, every single time.

 

I guess I need my morning Coffee ;) sorry it sounded like you were bagging Quic!




KiwiSurfer

Uber Geek
  #3165177 28-Nov-2023 17:02
smac:

 

...and from my own personal and commercial experience, if you have any alternative to Chorus in your region, use them...........

 

 

We only have one LFC here which is Chorus who I have to say have been fantastic in my limited interaction with them.

 

We actually had a fibre cut at 2pm to the original house during the early stages of building the second house which this topic is about. Chorus sent a guy around first thing the very next day and we were reconnected by 7am(!!) so we were only without service for approx. 15 hours. Exceptional service in my books given we're not under a commercial SLA etc and especially given the culprit was not Chrous but the builders. From the stories I hear second/third/etc hand I was expecting weeks or months of no service so I was pleased to see the reality is actually better than expected.

 

Chorus also did a good job with the install for the original house -- IIRC they were around within a few days after the RSP request and completed the install with no hassle.

 

Given the large number of good Chorus installs I've seen (against a very small handful of bad ones -- most I've read here and rarely I've actually seen in real life) I reckon 99% of what Chrous done is to a good standard but there is always 1% where things could be improved but it's that 1% that gets all the media/Geekzone attention!

 

Anyway back on topic, to Quic.

