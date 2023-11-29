Hi,



Bit of a novice here so apologies for any misuse of terminology etc.



I have UniFi kit at home (USG 3, USW-Lite-16 and a couple of AP’s) and ISP is Quic. I had recently read update about IPv6 launching and decided to try and set it up. Here is where things get weird. I enabled IPv6 on the routers WAN settings and was surprised to find that I was receiving IPv6 addresses on wireless clients. Wired clients were still only receiving IPv4 addresses.



I continued to read on to find that in order for IPv6 to work, it would need to be set up on the LAN too (weird that it was already enabled for wireless clients?!?). I set it up on the LAN but instantly saw network speeds tank. I am on a 300Mbps connection and download speeds were capping at ~ 107Mbps, upload speeds seem to be largely unaffected (~ 100Mbps).



I also noticed when doing a speed test via speed.cloudflare.com when when IPv6 was disabled, my location and distance to the cloudflare server was accurate (Tauranga), when IPv6 was enabled, my location was showing in Auckland’s North Shore.



Again, pretty new and really hoping I have explained my self properly. Was just wanting to know if anyone else had experienced this and was able to assist. It’s certain to be user error, I am sure.



Thanks, Jamie