Hi all,

I just wanted to put a quick message out to you to give my heartfelt apologies for the disruption our network issues have caused you today. I’m extremely aware of the pain felt “on the ground” by you, and the grief caused to you.

I also want you to know I have been hearing the feedback that’s come through today and this is being taken on board.

Today has been an absolute nightmare, and while we’ve been meticulously planning the migration to our new network for around 6 months now, working through every detail, ultimately today has shown this has failed.

(this has been part of the reason why we have been quiet here - not because we've hopped on a ship to Mars, we have seriously been all heads down to get this new network up and running and move all of you across, leaving any packet loss behind)

Why are we doing this? Our network has been operating based on the initial build around 8 years ago, and has stood the test of time, however with the growth of our business and network, it’s starting to show it’s age as you all are very aware. With evolutions in networking technologies, we need to invest in a new network to fuel the next stage of our growth and provide you with better services, more reliability and more resiliency.

The team are absolutely exhausted, gutted, and believe me – just as frustrated as you are, if not more, to have been forced to roll back to our existing network today.

Today has been full-on firefighting and working to restore all services, so I don’t have many answers to share to the questions you all have at the moment, over the coming days and weeks before Christmas, we will be fully completing an in-depth analysis to determine exactly what went so wrong today, including engaging third party consultants, our networking vendor, debriefs, and ultimately reviewing our plans for our new network to ensure we’re both building it in the right way, and our migration strategy is solid.

As a result of this, an incident report will become available once this exercise has been completed. Please let me know if you wish to receive a copy by sending a DM here with your email address (matching that on your account) and I’ll ensure this is done.

For now, all I can give you is an honest apology until I have more to share once we’re out of “recovery mode”, and a promise that I will be personally ensuring all of the above actions to ensure that we get the answers we need to ensure that our network can continue to be at the forefront to fully support your telecommunications requirements.

Many Thanks for your ongoing support,

Shaun