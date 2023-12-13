I have had hyperfibre for a couple of months now, but I only just upgraded my Router to one that is 10Gbps capable.

I went for one of these and I am running pfsense https://www.reddit.com/r/R86SNetworking/comments/14vlk0v/the_datasheet_of_r86sn_series/

2 x SFP+ Ports (1 is populated with a 10GBaseT module to connect to the ONT, and the other connects to my switch with a DAC cable)

Intel i3-N305 CPU

16GB RAM

My local network seems to be working correctly, the two PCs that are connected via 10G can both communicate with the router at about 6G (proven via iperf)

But any speedtest I do to the internet does not exceed ~920Mbps Up or Down.

I think I have narrowed down the issue to one of the following.

My 10GBaseT SFP+ transceiver is only connecting to that ONT at 1G. (Pfsense shows it as a 10G connection, but not sure if I can trust this).

The cpu is bottlenecking the connection (seems very unlikely to be at pretty much exactly 1G, and my old pfsense box which was much older and slower was able to consistently do ~7-800Mbps)

Quic or UFF have misconfigured the ONT, or maybe it is faulty.

One clue I have noticed on the Quic ONT status page, is that it shows 5 1G LAN ports (there are only 4) and doesn't mention anything about the 10G LAN port that I'm connected to.

Any idea if this might be the problem?

Or any other suggestions?