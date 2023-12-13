Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsQuicHyperfibre Limited to 1G/1G - Tuatahi UFF Network (Bay of Plenty)
cods4

11 posts

Geek


#311091 13-Dec-2023 09:55
I have had hyperfibre for a couple of months now, but I only just upgraded my Router to one that is 10Gbps capable.

 

I went for one of these and I am running pfsense https://www.reddit.com/r/R86SNetworking/comments/14vlk0v/the_datasheet_of_r86sn_series/

 

  • 2 x SFP+ Ports (1 is populated with a 10GBaseT module to connect to the ONT, and the other connects to my switch with a DAC cable)
  • Intel i3-N305 CPU
  • 16GB RAM

My local network seems to be working correctly, the two PCs that are connected via 10G can both communicate with the router at about 6G (proven via iperf)

 

But any speedtest I do to the internet does not exceed ~920Mbps Up or Down.

 

 

 

I think I have narrowed down the issue to one of the following.

 

  • My 10GBaseT SFP+ transceiver is only connecting to that ONT at 1G. (Pfsense shows it as a 10G connection, but not sure if I can trust this).
  • The cpu is bottlenecking the connection (seems very unlikely to be at pretty much exactly 1G, and my old pfsense box which was much older and slower was able to consistently do ~7-800Mbps)
  • Quic or UFF have misconfigured the ONT, or maybe it is faulty.

 

 

One clue I have noticed on the Quic ONT status page, is that it shows 5 1G LAN ports (there are only 4) and doesn't mention anything about the 10G LAN port that I'm connected to.

 

Any idea if this might be the problem?

 

 

 

 

Or any other suggestions?

darylblake
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3171354 13-Dec-2023 10:59
From the pfsense you can probably perform an iperf3 test to test the hyperfibre link. 

I suspect there is a 1gig link somewhere in your network which is the congestion point. 

 
 
 
 

Talkiet
4691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3171357 13-Dec-2023 11:09
I've got a couple of those R86S units for 10G testing and they have no problems routing 10G of traffic. As above - find out how to run a test from the pfsense unit.

 

given 920 up and down, there's certainly a 1G link somewhere. Have you tried other speed tests to make sure it's not the speedtest server? Try fast.com.

 

 

 

cods4

11 posts

Geek


  #3171369 13-Dec-2023 12:09
So when I do an iperf test to an external server from inside my network, I get ~900Mb/s (i.e 'iperf3 -P 8 -c iperf.stealth.net -p 5201')

 

But when I do the same test from pfsense I get <100Mb/s - Which according to this https://docs.netgate.com/pfsense/en/latest/packages/iperf.html , is expected.

 

 

 

I can also do an iperf test from pfsense to one of my local machines and I get 6.8Gb/s

 

 

 

So unfortunately that is inconclusive, other than to confirm the bottleneck must either be pfsense or something up-stream of that.

 

 



cods4

11 posts

Geek


  #3171370 13-Dec-2023 12:11
Talkiet:

 

I've got a couple of those R86S units for 10G testing and they have no problems routing 10G of traffic. As above - find out how to run a test from the pfsense unit.

 

given 920 up and down, there's certainly a 1G link somewhere. Have you tried other speed tests to make sure it's not the speedtest server? Try fast.com.

 

 

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

I have tried fast.com and multiple speedtest.net servers, and as above I managed to find an external iperf server that was pretty quick, but still not getting more than 920M

Lorenceo
896 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3171449 13-Dec-2023 14:36
Have you tried a different Ethernet cable between the ONT and SFP+ transceiver?

 

Do you have another device with a 10GBASE-T port? If so, what happens when you connect it to both the ONT and your SFP+ transceiver? Does it connect at 10Gbps or 1?

 

Can you try iperf on the router from another OS?

darylblake
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3171468 13-Dec-2023 15:37
I doubt it will be Tuatahi fibre. I suspect you will be getting greater than 1Gbit. You are using an Ethernet cable between the ONT and the router, ensure its CAT6. Are you using a 10Gbit to ethernet transceiver? 

I am not sure what ONT UFF/Tuatahi provide, but I assume its similar to the chorus nokia one I have? 

cods4

11 posts

Geek


  #3171469 13-Dec-2023 15:40
Those are some good suggestions thanks, unfortunately they will have to wait until the weekend as I was pushing my luck having a 10minute outage yesterday evening while I did the router swap 😬😂.

 

 

 

Windows can connect via PPPoE can't it? I might just install windows on the new router and see if I can get >1G on that.

 

 

 

And yes I have confirmed that the SFP+ 10GBaseT module can connect at 10G to an identical SFP+ module connected to my switch.



cods4

11 posts

Geek


  #3171472 13-Dec-2023 15:47
darylblake:

 

I doubt it will be Tuatahi fibre. I suspect you will be getting greater than 1Gbit. You are using an Ethernet cable between the ONT and the router, ensure its CAT6. Are you using a 10Gbit to ethernet transceiver? 

I am not sure what ONT UFF/Tuatahi provide, but I assume its similar to the chorus nokia one I have? 

 

 

 

 

Yeh I am using one of those Dynamix super skinny CAT6A patch leads, but I can try another one.

 

 

 

I am using a 10GTek SFP+ to ethernet transceiver.

 

 

 

UFF provides a Huawei ONT, but the 10G port can't to multi-gig (2.5 or 5g) unfortunately, only 1G or 10G, so thats why I had to go with a router that has SFP+ cages, rather than one of the much cheaper 2.5g options.

 

 

 

https://prismic-io.s3.amazonaws.com/tuatahi/92c2ebd3-145f-41f6-bb25-30cf2a368384_TFF_ONT_Tech_Specs_Hyperfibre.pdf

