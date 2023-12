Just a strange one to report.

When looking at my customer portal, the section that shows upload/download stats is showing blank.

Equally since around 4 November the graphic logging of my traffic in/out has ceased.

I'm on a 300/100 plan since 6 Nov having downgraded from 900/400

My SamKnows whitebox is reporting since 21 November my down/up speeds are more like 70/100 :(

Just passing this along in case any one else has noticed this / had similar things happen?